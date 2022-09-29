092922_JG_JaneFonda.jpg

Actress and climate activist Jane Fonda visits Santa Fe to raise concerns about the climate and help Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard’s reelection bid. ‘Climate change isn’t something like in the future — it’s happening right now,’ Fonda said.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

In her first visit to New Mexico since selling her 2,300-acre ranch on the outskirts of Rowe seven years ago, Academy Award-winning actress Jane Fonda described her return to the Land of Enchantment this week as bittersweet.

“Do you know how depressed I am?” the 84-year-old asked at the start of a nearly 45-minute sit-down interview with The New Mexican at La Fonda on the Plaza.

“I have not been back since I sold my ranch, and I miss it so much,” Fonda said.

