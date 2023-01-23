Jambo Imports

Ahmed Obo in 2019. The Jambo Cafe chef will be the new proprietor at the Bobcat Bite Cafe.

 New Mexican file photo

Renowned Santa Fe chef Ahmed Obo will be the new proprietor at the Bobcat Bite Cafe.

The restaurant still has a legion of fans from the old days, dating back to 1953, and Obo's presence is the latest chapter in its long history.

Obo, whose Jambo Cafe has achieved widespread acclaim since 2009 and appeared Friday on Guy Fieri's "Triple D Nation," closed on the purchase of the 1.7-acre Bobcat Bite property in November. He plans to open Jambo Bobcat Bite on Old Las Vegas Highway sometime in March.

