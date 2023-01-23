Renowned Santa Fe chef Ahmed Obo will be the new proprietor at the Bobcat Bite Cafe.
The restaurant still has a legion of fans from the old days, dating back to 1953, and Obo's presence is the latest chapter in its long history.
Obo, whose Jambo Cafe has achieved widespread acclaim since 2009 and appeared Friday on Guy Fieri's "Triple D Nation," closed on the purchase of the 1.7-acre Bobcat Bite property in November. He plans to open Jambo Bobcat Bite on Old Las Vegas Highway sometime in March.
Obo has the support of onetime owners John and Bonnie Eckre, who now own Santa Fe Bite on St. Michael’s Drive.
“Six months ago, he came in and asked for our blessing,” Bonnie Eckre said. “We’re very excited. I can’t think of anybody who would be better suited. I know he will do it justice.”
Obo plans to serve a handful of Bobcat Bite burgers — he’s thinking green chile cheeseburger, lamb burger, harissa burger, curry burger — and a handful of Jambo items.
Obo was drawn to Bobcat Bite through Ryan Miller, who with his wife Jess, has owned the neighboring Bobcat Inn Bed & Breakfast for seven years.
“Jambo is my and my wife’s favorite restaurant,” Miller said. “I told him (Bobcat Bite is) a fixture in Santa Fe. It would be nice for him to give new life to a fixture with the success he has had at Jambo.”
The landscape and mountains behind Bobcat Bite remind Obo of this native Kenya, where he grew up on Lamu Island just off the mainland. He will keep open the Jambo location on Cerrillos Road but relished the thought of having an option beyond the strip mall center.
“I wanted to have somewhere a more stand-alone building,” Obo said. “I wanted something more showing the African landscape. This is my dream idea — the trees, the mountains.”
He’s thinking of adding casitas in back and maybe incorporate African gardens in the rear potion of his property.
Obo may be Kenyan, but he has spent more of his life in Santa Fe than anywhere else.
“He’s pretty much a local and a fixture in Santa Fe,” Miller said. “He is great at grasping the Santa Fe culture.”
Before opening Jambo, Obo worked for 10 years at Zia Diner.
“I’ve been here 27 years,” Obo said of Santa Fe. “I have cooked at Zia Diner. I know the cuisine they created. Honestly, when I go out to eat, I have a green chile cheeseburger.”
Obo has always been entrepreneurial, even as a teen on Lamu Island, where he had a boat and would take people out fishing and then cook them meals with their catches.
He added a food truck in 2015 and a second one in 2019. They became his lifeline when the pandemic shut down indoor dining in 2020. But now he limits the food truck to pop-up events.
Obo opened a second Jambo in Albuquerque in 2017 but by January 2019 retreated from the Duke City.
He is ready for a new challenge.
“It’s in my genes,” Obo said. “This is my life.”
Bobcat Bite briefly reopened in 2021 under Jimmy and Jennifer Day, who had made a name on the Santa Fe dining scene with a variety of popular restaurants. They shut down Bobcat Bite in January 2022 and headed back to Texas to care for their adult son who was recovering from an accident.
The restaurant was listed by Santa Fe business brokerage Sam Goldenberg & Associates. French restaurant Mille owners Marcel and Stephanie Remillieux acquired the hacienda on another portion of the Day property and the Bobcat Bite went under contract in summer to another party, but the sale collapsed.
Ryan Miller had mentioned the Bobcat Bite property to Obo while it was under contract. Obo contacted the Goldenberg office — and got in touch again when the sale fell through.
“I just saw the opportunity,” Obo said. “Of course, I said yes. For 13 years, I was limited in what I can do (leasing the Jambo space on Carrillos).
The Days had expanded the Bobcat Bite structure, adding a second room and outdoor patio in back and a small enclosed patio in front. The furnishings and kitchen equipment were all part of the sale to Obo, giving him a running start.
“It’s already done, it’s all here,” Obo said.
The Bobcat Bite adventure is only the latest for Obo in Santa Fe.
An American woman visited Lamu Island in 1995 and she and Obo, who was 22 years old at the time, fell for each other. They arrived in Croton-on-Hudson, N.Y., married, and lived there a few months.
The plan then was to move to San Francisco — by way of Santa Fe, where Obo had a Kenyan friend. They rode the Amtrak Southwest Chief from Chicago to Albuquerque and doubled back to Santa Fe.
The friend was working at Atalaya Restaurant and Obo worked alongside him for 10 days before he and his then-wife continued on to San Francisco. Their Bay Area sojourn was brief.
“It took two weeks,” Obo said. “My friend called. He said ‘Chef is asking about you. Do you want to work here?’ Maybe that’s the best way to start out life.”
They settled in Santa Fe. The marriage did not last. But Obo’s culinary career was launched.
Now an established figure on the dining scene, Obo said he is ready for what's next.
“I want to keep the same concept plus the love of Jambo,” he said. “I just want to create something beautiful.”