Breakfast and lunch will be served starting Monday at Jambo Bobcat Bite, the newest iteration of the legendary Bobcat Bite on Old Las Vegas Highway.
The restaurant is now owned by chef Ahmed Obo, who built his reputation and fiercely loyal clientele since 2009 at his African-Caribbean restaurant Jambo Cafe.
Jambo Bobcat Bite is all Obo’s: no leases, no landlords. He owns the Bobcat Bite building and surrounding 1.7 acres.
“I wanted to own a property,” Obo said. “I’m humble. I’m grateful. Being patient. This is kind of a reward. I’ve spent a lot of time here, most of it working.”
Obo arrived in Santa Fe in 1995, just months after first coming to the U.S. He has spent more time in Santa Fe than anywhere, including his native Kenya.
The landscape behind Bobcat Bite reminds him of Kenya. He has decorated the interior with wildlife photos from the Maasai Mara National Reserve as well as wood masks from western Africa and what he calls bush baskets from Madagascar.
The opening menu at Jambo Bobcat Bite includes Bobcat Bite items but with hints of Jambo, such as the jerk marinated flank steak and eggs for breakfast. Jambo-style dishes will come with the dinner menu, but Obo does not have a timeline yet for adding a third meal.
“We need employees,” Obo said. “We also want to take baby steps. Just make sure things are functioning.”
The restaurant will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Saturday, but Obo expects to be open seven days a week eventually. Jambo on Cerrillos will remain open.
Bobcat Bite was a public favorite under the ownership of John and Bonnie Eckre from 2001 to 2013. The public has been protective of Bobcat Bite ever since. Obo got the blessing of the Eckres before proceeding.
“I can’t think of anybody who would be better suited,” Bonnie Eckre said of Obo in January.
Jambo Bobcat Bite will have the Famous Bobcat Bite green chile cheeseburger and a variety of other burger options. For vegetarians, Obo is offering a meatless green chile cheeseburger and curried falafel burger.
Obo is willing to declare his favorite menu entries.
“I know it is my favorite, the green chile cheeseburger,” he said. “The other is going to be the crab burger. Both of them have the spices in it. It is very unique.”
Obo has not fleshed out a dinner menu yet, but he expects to offer different African and Caribbean dishes than what he serves at Jambo.
“I don’t want Bobcat to compete with Jambo,” he reasoned.
The new place has two indoor dining rooms, an enclosed porch, a 10-table outdoor patio and acreage beyond that.
“The yard, we will play music,” Obo said. “This is where we will bring some musicians when the weather warms. We can have birthday parties, weddings, anybody who wants to celebrate.”
Mixing Bobcat Bite and Jambo is an experiment, he acknowledged.
“We’re going to get feedback and take it from there.” Obo said.