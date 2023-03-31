Breakfast and lunch will be served starting Monday at Jambo Bobcat Bite, the newest iteration of the legendary Bobcat Bite on Old Las Vegas Highway.

The restaurant is now owned by chef Ahmed Obo, who built his reputation and fiercely loyal clientele since 2009 at his African-Caribbean restaurant Jambo Cafe.

Jambo Bobcat Bite is all Obo’s: no leases, no landlords. He owns the Bobcat Bite building and surrounding 1.7 acres.