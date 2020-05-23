Michael Carthy is fearless.
That much was clear to his mother, Laura Carthy, at an early age.
Her son, a member of the Capital High School Class of 2020, has used a wheelchair since the age of 2 because of merosin-negative muscular dystrophy, which is characterized by progressive muscle weakness. But the disease has never defined, nor confined, Michael Carthy’s adventuresome spirit.
Laura Carthy and a crowd of unsuspecting baseball fans witnessed that long ago.
“He had a wheelchair that was twice as big as he was and he started driving one when he was 2 years old,” said the elder Carthy, an English teacher at Capital. “In fact, the first time we went out was for an Isotopes game for his second birthday. He was just riding around Isotopes Park and people were jumping out of the way because it was a 2-year-old in a motor vehicle.”
Fast-forward 16 years, and Michael Carthy says his adventure is just beginning. Like many of his peers, kids who’ve watched a senior year interrupted and then quashed by the novel coronavirus, it’s his resilience that will take Michael Carthy, who likens himself to the “reincarnation of Stephen Hawking,” forward as he negotiates the future.
“On one hand, sure, everybody else stands up and walks, and I wish I would do all that,” he said. “But this is all I’ve known, so it’s not like I’ve really lost anything. So I try to be fearless. I’ve been in hundreds of hospitals for visits, had needles in me, surgeries, stuff like that. I try not to let anything get to me.”
If anything, Michael Carthy simply wanted a normal childhood like that of most other kids. Laura Carthy recalled when she and her husband, Gerry Carthy, pitched the idea of going to a Muscular Dystrophy Association summer camp to their son, he wanted no part of it.
“He wanted to go to a regular summer camp,” Laura Carthy said. “He always wanted to be with regular kids. Even though he wasn’t able to do everything with everybody else, he was always included.”
The younger Carthy has done more than include himself in events during his high school years. He is a member of Capital’s National Honor Society and the school’s culture club, and he also does community service work through the Interact Club. Additionally, he is a part of the Wellness Ambassadors to Voice and Empower, which focuses on issues related to mental health issues and bullying.
Michael Carthy, 18, said he has most appreciated his time with Interact, because it is a small network of students trying to do good for the community.
“The people in the club, two of them are some of the best friends I’ve ever had, and probably will be for life,” he said.
In some ways, Michael Carthy might have had an edge at Capital because his mom is a popular and accomplished teacher, winning a prestigious Golden Apple Award in 2017. But in truth, the adjustment was tougher than it appeared. He came to Capital from the Santa Fe School for the Arts and Sciences and really didn’t know many of his peers when he arrived.
Going from a small-school environment to the second-largest school in the city came with culture shock.
“His mom was the senior English teacher, so Michael always hung out with the older kids,” said Benji Lucero, who was Michael Carthy’s student aide for his first three years at Capital. “So, Michael’s friends were always the older ones.”
Michael Carthy said it took him a couple of years to find his place in the school. Part of it was insecurity — he felt he burdened his fellow classmates just by even talking to them, which he conceded was a residual effect of his disability. So, he stayed within his familiar bubble: hanging out with upperclassmen he knew through his mother.
“That’s one of my biggest regrets of my entire high school stint — definitely my freshman year and a little bit for my sophomore year,” he said. “The first few years, my mindset at all times was that I didn’t talk to anybody.”
It didn’t help that Michael Carthy’s classmates sometimes didn’t know how to act around him. Lucero, who was a constant companion to Michael Carthy during and sometimes after school, saw some of his classmates treat him as if his disability was as much mental as it was physical.
“Sometimes, kids would treat Michael as if he were deaf or just slow, but the kid’s gifted,” Lucero said. “He’s in enriched classes. But when they would see him, they would slow down and talk to him like, ‘How … are … you?’ He was like, ‘I’m in a wheelchair. I’m not special.’ ”
Fellow Capital senior Ayeh Safi, whom Michael Carthy considers his best friend, said other students tried to help him open up, even calling upon him to contribute in discussions in class.
“We would call him out so he could get [participation] points, and he would sometimes speak for himself,” Safi said. “He would say some really remarkable things and people began to admire him.”
Lucero said that by the time Michael Carthy was a sophomore, he began to spend less time in his mom’s classroom and more time in the cafeteria or roaming the halls with friends he’d made.
Michael Carthy acknowledged he made a concerted effort to open up to people more by his junior year, and his social life blossomed.
“I have more friends now than I can count,” he said. “I have some who are a lot closer than others. Still, there are people I see in the hallway and we smile at each other and we say, ‘What’s up?’ As I’ve gotten a lot more confident, I don’t really care as much what people think of me. If they don’t want to talk to me, they don’t have to.”
That decision revealed a part of Michael Carthy that older people already knew: He has a quick wit. Laura Carthy said that was pretty clear to her when her son was still in preschool. She recalls the family driving by a car crash, and Michael Carthy saying to his dad, “I guess there is going to be a cleanup in aisle four.”
Michael Carthy has put his brand of humor on display via TikTok, and he already has more than 400,000 followers on the short-form video app. Safi recalled Michael Carthy showing off his sense of humor during a comedy performance in a talent show.
“He mentioned that he does stand-up comedy, but he can’t stand up,” Safi said. “He’d make a joke about himself and his condition, and he’d expect you to laugh.”
Michael Carthy said he finds comfort in poking fun at himself.
“If I wasn’t able to laugh at myself, I would be miserable,” he said. “I think one of the things that keeps me going is just being able to laugh.”
Michael Carthy said he would love to become a comedian but intends to study film in college, with an eye on becoming a special-effects editor. He plans on attending Santa Fe Community College for the next couple of years before possibly moving on to the University of New Mexico.
Whatever he decides to do in the future, Laura Carthy knows it will be something that pushes his son.
“I am pretty confident he will be doing something creative,” she said.
Wheelchair-bound? No. Michael Carthy is fearless. Michael Carthy is wheelchair-boundless.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.