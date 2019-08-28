Daniel Kelly Gorham sold insurance, taught school, worked in the advertising business and served as a board member for the St. John’s Search and Rescue outfit.
But that’s not why his friends and family members remember Gorham, who died of a heart attack in Taos on June 26 at the age of 69.
Rather, they recall a man who seemed to know everybody in town, planted an orchard of hundreds of apple trees in his backyard, played the guitar and wrote songs — and who, in the words of those who knew him, worked to live rather than lived to work.
“Work was just what he was doing at the time,” said Rob Dooling, who had a 43-year friendship with Gorham. “Living and loving other people were more important to Dan.”
Dooling would be surprised and amused to be traveling somewhere outside of Santa Fe and run into people who told him they had met Gorham somewhere along the way.
“If there is one thing I can say about him, he had the most diversified groups of people that he was familiar with, friends from every corner and from every spectrum of life,” Dooling said.
Daniel Gorham was born on Oct. 9, 1949, in Santa Fe, though he spent most of his childhood years in Albuquerque, said his son, Will Gorham. Daniel Gorham’s father, Frank Gorham Jr., was a World War II soldier, rancher and geologist. His mother, Marie Ellis Kelly Gorham, was from a family that operated a wholesale warehouse in the Santa Fe Railyard.
Daniel Gorham earned a degree in English with a minor in psychology from the University of New Mexico and, for a time, taught and served as a wrestling coach at a private school in Pennsylvania, Will Gorham said.
He returned to Santa Fe in the 1980s, when he became part-owner of the Kelly Insurance Agency. He stayed with that business into the late 1990s. Dooling said Gorham liked that job because he loved talking to people.
“It seemed unusual to me that he was an insurance salesman for so many years because it didn’t seem to go with him because he was so reserved,” he said. “But of course it did go with him because he loved to meet people and be with people.”
But he would have much rather have become a professional musician, his son said. Gorham could often be found competitively playing guitar in the Santa Fe Banjo and Fiddle Contest — now known as the Southwest Pickers Bluegrass and Traditional Music Festival — or playing guitar to entertain guests at one party or another.
Gorham was not without a sense of humor, mischief or missteps. Once, Dooling said, Gorham hosted a grilled-chicken cookout, replete with fireworks, at his Cerro Gordo Road home. But it was a dry summer, and the grass nearby soon caught on fire. Gorham organized a bucket brigade in which the guests doused the conflagration before it could cause real trouble.
Annoyed with those who thought they had better taste than he did, Gorham would remove the label from an expensive bottle of wine and slap it on a bottle of Trader Joe’s famous Two-Buck Chuck wine, chortling with delight as his dinner guests exclaimed, “Amazing! This is the best wine I’ve ever tasted,” Will Gorham said.
“My dad loved to surprise people and tell these wonderful exaggerated stories just to get a reaction,” he said.
Gorham wasn’t famous, didn’t serve in political office, never constructed a building or business, and yet is worthy of note because he was “a glorious individual,” Dooling said.
“He needs to be remembered because he touched so many lives, he gave himself in so many ways to different people and groups,” Dooling said. “He touched a lot of people in this town. We need to really celebrate his life.”
Friends and family members will do that at a memorial service at 4 p.m. Friday at the Santa Fe Opera.
Gorham is survived by his son; daughter-in-law Heidi; two grandchildren, Hudson and Ford; as well as four brothers: Frank, Tim, Robert and Mark.