Movie times still lit up behind the box office at the Regal Santa Fe Stadium 14 were empty promises to moviegoers Monday.

Notices on the windows said the theater was closed, and posters of current releases and future films had been removed. Regal referred moviegoers to Regal Santa Fe Place at the nearby mall.

A day earlier, it was business as usual at the San Isidro Plaza cinema on Zafarano Drive. But a long-planned shutdown as part of a bankruptcy proceeding for Regal parent company Cineworld arrived abruptly Monday. Cineworld, which is expected to emerge from bankruptcy protection in July, released a list in January of 39 locations around the nation set for closure, including the local site.