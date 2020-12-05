The game is afoot, and even people who don't give two cents about sports are curious this time.
Snell Middle School in southwestern New Mexico is searching for a name for its teams. Change is necessary because the school board junked Redskins as Snell's mascot.
That decision followed the lead of the former Washington Redskins of the NFL. Like Snell Middle School, the professional franchise has not yet chosen a new name. It's simply known as the Washington Football Team, bland as a scoreless tie but inoffensive to all.
Werikame Lopez, whose lineage is of the Cahuilla Indian tribe, said the name Redskins grated on him.
"To me, it's a term rooted in genocide and bounty hunting," he said, white attackers bloodying Natives.
Lopez works as a youth counselor and lives in the Cobre Consolidated School District, of which Snell Middle School is a part. He is a member of a group working with the Snell principal on burying the name Redskins for good.
"We're trying to make sure 'Redskins' is removed entirely from anything to do with the school," Lopez said.
Uniforms, signs, letterheads and anything else with a mention of the old mascot would be eliminated.
As for what Snell's teams should be called, Lopez likes Eagles. In fact, Eagles was the Snell mascot until the early 1980s, when it was removed in favor of Redskins.
Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, once the high school baseball coach in the Cobre school district, favors Miners as the replacement name.
Mining is a storied industry in Grant County and the town of Bayard, where Snell Middle School is located.
Morales often speaks of miners as a group whose work ethic and bravery brought credit to the area.
A 15-month strike at a zinc mine in the 1950s even attracted the attention of Hollywood producers. They shot the movie Salt of the Earth in Grant County with a cast made up mostly of miners, their families and other residents of the area. Released in 1954, the pro-labor movie grew in popularity as unions lost clout.
"Miners would be a good name based on history," said Morales, who's happy Redskins was dropped.
Morales is on to something, though Miners is almost as well worn a team name as Eagles, Bulldogs or Bears.
Three of the more inspired mascots in all of high school sports play off something distinctive about a town or region.
Rocky Ford, Colo., famous for its cantaloupe crop, named its sports teams the Meloneers.
Brush, Colo., another agricultural area, calls its teams the Beetdiggers.
In the tiny West Virginia town of Poca, Dots is the team name.
A sense of fun and whimsy comes with all of them. Redskins never brought that to a halftime show or to at least half the patrons of the Cobre school district.
Of course, the name Redskins still has defenders, but they are a shrinking group. Money can change minds, if not hearts.
Daniel Snyder, majority owner of the Washington Football Team, for years insisted he would never retire the name Redskins. Corporate sponsors of the NFL applied pressure this year, and Snyder caved.
Some, including President Donald Trump, said the change was one of political correctness gone wild.
Others believed they were finally heard. Former U.S. Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell of Colorado denounced the use of Washington Redskins for years before Snyder bought the team.
Campbell, part Northern Cheyenne Indian, said Washington residents would never tolerate a team called Blackskins. He would not accept Redskins as innocuous.
Now 87 and retired from politics after a career as a Democrat and then a Republican, Campbell can remember when his voice was a lonely one in saying the NFL dishonored Native Americans by sticking with the Redskins name.
Kids in the Cobre district, their classes and activities disrupted this year by a pandemic, will someday see a new mascot unveiled at Snell Middle School.
The name change was a lesson in retail politics. But once they're on a field or court again, they won't think about the old team name anymore than Snyder does.
That's the best part of this ebbing controversy. Fun and games are all that should matter to middle-school kids trying to perfect a jump shot.
