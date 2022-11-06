Another campaign is almost in the history books, and no one is sadder than the advertising executives of television stations. They’ve won, no matter what happens.

Many other outcomes will be in doubt at least until Tuesday night. Even before the returns are in, prizes and designations should be handed out.

GOP participation trophy: Gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti wins it in a breeze. Mr. Nominee, the Republican establishment didn’t like you, possibly because you were a glib television weatherman. Those stodgy insiders rejected your candidacy at the pre-primary convention. You showed them. After petitioning onto the ballot, you pounded four featherweights in the Republican primary. Too bad for you that former President Donald Trump belatedly endorsed you. Trump can only hurt a candidate running statewide in New Mexico. Why didn’t you insult Trump the way you did a couple years ago? If you had kept the Orange One (your term) at bay, you might have kept hope alive.

