Another campaign is almost in the history books, and no one is sadder than the advertising executives of television stations. They’ve won, no matter what happens.
Many other outcomes will be in doubt at least until Tuesday night. Even before the returns are in, prizes and designations should be handed out.
GOP participation trophy: Gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti wins it in a breeze. Mr. Nominee, the Republican establishment didn’t like you, possibly because you were a glib television weatherman. Those stodgy insiders rejected your candidacy at the pre-primary convention. You showed them. After petitioning onto the ballot, you pounded four featherweights in the Republican primary. Too bad for you that former President Donald Trump belatedly endorsed you. Trump can only hurt a candidate running statewide in New Mexico. Why didn’t you insult Trump the way you did a couple years ago? If you had kept the Orange One (your term) at bay, you might have kept hope alive.
Top draft choice: If Ronchetti loses to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico Republicans remain in Nowheresville. The GOP’s best hope to regain relevancy is Judith Nakamura, a retired chief justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court. If politics still has any appeal for Nakamura, she would give Republicans a formidable candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2024.
The frontrunner: No matter who wins the gubernatorial election Tuesday, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland becomes the favorite for governor in 2026. A Democrat and member of the Pueblo of Laguna, Haaland is the first Native American to head a cabinet department. She served one term as the congresswoman for the Albuquerque area before President Joe Biden selected her for the cabinet post. If Haaland wants to be governor, she probably can. None other than Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich would be an underdog in a gubernatorial primary against Haaland.
Art of the deal award: And the winner is New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe. Mr. Speaker, you recently wrote a newspaper piece about “nasty campaigns” being bad. How true. That might be why you prefer quiet or even secretive campaigns. Remember how you waited until the last three minutes of the legislative session to announce you would not seek reelection this year? You had tipped off your chief of staff in advance, and her campaign for your seat was in gear before anyone else knew a vacancy existed. It seemed duplicitous, but you explained how your backroom maneuvering didn’t create an advantage for your candidate. No one stood against unsavory campaign tactics quite like you, Mr. Speaker.
Trending up: At 41, Javier Martínez is riding a crest. His Democratic colleagues last year elected him majority leader of the House of Representatives, second-highest position in the chamber. His rise came after corruption charges led then-Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton to resign. With Egolf’s departure, Martínez is the leading contender to become speaker of the House. Born in an El Paso barrio, a few feet from the Mexican border, Martínez became a lawyer, a community organizer in Albuquerque and a legislator. Democrats control the House 45-24. There also is one independent member who didn’t seek reelection. Republicans probably will pick up a few seats Tuesday. That would leave Martínez in position to become speaker, the most powerful job in the Legislature.
Profile in courage: The independent in the state House is Rep. Phelps Anderson, who sacrificed his political career in one vote. A member of a Roswell family that’s prominent in the oil industry, Anderson entered the House as a Republican. He sided with most Democrats in voting to repeal a 1969 law that criminalized abortion. Angry Republican Party leaders called for Anderson’s resignation. He defected from the Republican camp and kept voting as he saw fit. Anderson helped Democrats pass a bill that ended the 175 percent annual interest rate storefront lenders could charge. The new maximum rate is 36 percent, still high but a vast improvement. Anderson was the sort of gutsy legislator many voters say they want, just not in southeastern New Mexico. Anderson had no chance to be reelected once he voted to repeal the old anti-abortion law. He knew it all along.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.