RIO RANCHO — By one measure, Saturday marks Amy and Aaron Arellano’s ninth birthday.
Although the twins turn 36 on Feb. 29, the leap year extension of February to keep calendars synchronized with the astronomical year comes just once every four years, meaning “it took us 36 years to turn 9,” Aaron said with a laugh.
Only about 0.07 percent of the world’s population has a leap day birthdate, and approximately one of every 250 births is a set of twins. So, the odds are 1 out of 365,250 for a pair of twins to celebrate a leap day birthday.
It’s no surprise the Arellanos of Rio Rancho say their shared milestone is an extraordinary event.
“It’s just really special to me. I have a best friend to celebrate with for life,” Amy said. "Having a twin is special by itself, but being leap year babies sets us apart from other people.”
The siblings’ “twinning” leap year birth is just part of what makes their Feb. 29, 1984, birth so memorable.
Coming from a large family with at least 10 known sets of twins or triplets dating back three generations, the twins' mother, Cathy Arellano, had long hoped for a set of her own. Though doctors set an April due date for Amy and Aaron, Cathy went into labor six weeks prematurely.
When the Arellano twins were born at the San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, Amy experienced a life-threatening condition linked to the early birth. She could not produce pulmonary surfactant — a lubricant that allows a newborn’s lungs to fully expand and prevents organs from stiffening or sticking to one another. Amy said doctors did not expect her to survive through the night and prepared to transfer her to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque by helicopter, where she could receive a higher level of emergency care.
To the doctors' surprise, however, Amy was able to breathe on her own within eight hours, and two weeks later, she was sent home with her family.
“The doctor said I’m a miracle baby,” Amy said.
Cathy Arellano remembers that when she and the twins’ father, Jake Arellano, were headed to the operating room for her Caesarean section, the lights flickered in the hospital and the elevator stalled briefly. It was a sign, she said with a laugh, “These kids are gonna be a handful.”
The twins have remained nearly inseparable. Their fondest childhood memories were four-wheeler rides and sleepovers on a trampoline with friends. College is the only time when they have been apart. Now, they live just a few doors down.
Amy and Aaron say marking their quadrennial birthdate is an extra excuse to celebrate their “unexplainable bond.”
They have only spent a few birthdays been apart. During their freshman year of high school, Aaron took a February school trip to Washington, D.C., with Bloomfield High School classmates to attend a convention. Amy hadn't applied to the program in time.
“I was devastated; I cried,” Amy recalls, remembering that Aaron and friends he met at the D.C. gathering called to sing Las Mañanitas. A couple of guys from Hawaii even serenaded her in their native language, playing the ukulele. “I missed [Aaron]. It was so sweet.”
For the most part, Aaron said, having a leap day birthdate is “a blessing.”
The only time the siblings can recall their unusual birthday being an issue was when they turned 21. While Amy was able to buy a six-pack of Smirnoff Ice — a success she brags about to her brother — Aaron said convenience store cashiers wouldn't sell him alcohol on Feb. 28, telling him he had to wait until March 1.
Sometimes, Aaron said, "We like to joke around and play the ‘guess my age’ game. … It makes for a great conversation.”
Said Amy’s 12-year-old son, Vicente: “I like to joke that I’m older than them.”
Another plus, Aaron added, is that “everyone remembers your birthday. Granted, it takes four years to hear from everybody.”
In the days leading up to this year's celebration, the siblings were considering going for free birthday burgers at Red Robin or taking advantage of the leap day special at Build-A-Bear Workshop, where they could make stuffed animals for $2.29 apeice.
“I’m not sure," Aaron said with a laugh. "What do 9-year-olds do?”
