Speedy justice was an oxymoron long before the novel coronavirus became a pandemic.
Santa Fe attorney Frank Herdman once waited two years for a verdict in a civil trial conducted without a jury.
He lost. After the protracted deliberation, the judge attached the opposing side's proposed order as the court ruling.
Two years for a cut-and-paste decision left no doubt as to how cold and sluggish the system can be.
As cases like that one demonstrate, there's no reason for civil proceedings to grind on with a disease spreading.
It's time for the state Supreme Court to take a necessary step in trying to blunt the coronavirus. The justices should vacate civil trials and hearings in the district, magistrate, metro and municipal courts.
Some would call this radical or an overreaction. I say it's a wise course that's overdue.
The state Cabinet secretary of health, Kathy Kunkel, has ordered businesses that don't provide essential services to limit operations. Her directive would seem to apply to civil law practices. But, Herdman says, what the Department of Health mandates conflicts with orders from a different branch of government.
Each of his cases has pretrial deadlines that must be met. Being a diligent attorney who complies with court directives means the public health order must be sacrificed.
"Deadlines require me to conduct mediations, take depositions, meet with and interview witnesses, attend hearings," Herdman said. "That simply cannot be done effectively in a way that serves my clients' interests without close human interaction and assistance from my law firm's support staff."
This means odds increase of more people catching or spreading the coronavirus.
Herdman, 60, has asthma. His age and his medical condition put him in a high-risk category for the disease.
He declined my request for an in-person interview on that basis. He'd already closed his law firm to visitors in a move to comply with the order aimed at blunting the coronavirus.
Face-to-face interviews are best in my business, but I can work the phone and still write my column. Communication by telephone isn't as useful or as smart for a lawyer.
"Many hearings, including those requiring the presentation of evidence, cannot be conducted effectively by telephone," Herdman said. "And the participation of one party's counsel by phone while the other party's attorney appears in person creates a distinct disadvantage for the attorney who is not present in the courtroom."
In a straightforward letter devoid of any antagonism, Herdman has made his worries known to the five members of the state Supreme Court.
Chief Justice Judith Nakamura on Friday sent members of the state bar association an update on how the Supreme Court is responding to the pandemic.
Among several points, she stated all judges now have the discretion to authorize telephonic or audiovisual court appearances.
Nakamura also stated that anyone with a fever, cough or exposure in a high-risk area during the last 14 days should not enter a courthouse.
Herdman was disappointed by the chief justice's steps to contain the coronavirus.
"Does not address the concerns in my letter," he wrote to me via email.
In a phone interview, Herdman said he cannot serve two masters. Court requirements are at odds with the orders of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"What am I supposed to be doing? I can't protect myself and protect my community," Herdman said.
Those who believe a flat-footed response to the coronavirus was in order won't worry about lawyers, clients and mediators gathering in confined spaces. In New Mexico and in the country, many people still want to dismiss this pandemic as something no more menacing than the ordinary flu bugs of winter.
Herdman, who's accustomed to arguing for a living, makes a case that shouldn't be ignored.
"Every single transmission prevented equates to tens, hundreds and maybe thousands prevented down the road," he wrote to the five justices of the New Mexico Supreme Court.
Case closed.
Now shutter the civil courts. New Mexico residents will be better served with justice in abeyance than with a running docket that increases the numbers of the sick, the suffering and the dying.
