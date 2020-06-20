Not all dads start out as heroes.
Ralph Martinez admits he wasn’t the best father to his kids in the early 2000s, when he battled drug addiction and eventually became homeless.
But perhaps the most inspiring fathers, his children say, are those who overcome the most trying hardships to turn their lives around.
“He’s taught me that you can overcome anything that comes your way,” his stepdaughter, Samantha Romero, says. “He’s definitely inspiring and makes me want to be a better person.”
Martinez, who works at Los Alamos National Laboratory in management support and recently founded Española's first homeless shelter, says he has been sober for more than eight years and works every day to be a better man, father and servant to his community. Martinez says he hopes his story of redemption inspires his kids and other youth, as well as dads across New Mexico, not to let mistakes define them.
“I think that’s what [my life has] really taught [my kids], is to learn from mistakes,” he says. “And that passion and drive can really lead a person to where they want to go in life.”
Martinez, 42, was working as a truck driver and helping his then-girlfriend raise two young kids whose father was absent, as well as a child of their own, when he became addicted to cocaine and heroin. By 2006, his addiction had spiraled to the point that “I lost my family. I lost my home. I lost my self-identity,” he says.
For the next six years, Martinez says, he slept in makeshift tents, abandoned cars or buildings along the bosque, and he stole from family members and shoplifted.
Throughout, he says, he regularly called his ex-girlfriend and the three kids to try to stay connected. After every phone call, he says, he felt more depressed, which only spurred him to use more drugs.
“It’s a vicious, vicious cycle,” he says of addiction.
“They’ve seen me go from good to bad to worse to terrible to good and to whatever I’m doing now,” he adds.
Martinez started to get his life together in 2012. He went to rehabilitation centers across the country, from California to Florida, determined to “plant my feet back on the ground and reestablish my life.” Unlike previous attempts at rehab, this time, he says, he didn’t relapse, and focused on taking necessary steps to find a job and housing.
After leaving a rehab facility in Velarde, he got a job at a gas station, signed a lease for a small apartment in Española and began to ”gain trust back from my family.”
Soon, he started studying to get his commercial driver's license again and eventually launched a trucking business with his brother, which they ran for nearly three years. After selling the business in 2015, he applied to Los Alamos National Laboratory.
Throughout that time, he reconnected with his kids: Samantha and Brandon Romero, 26 and 25, respectively, to whom he has been a father figure since they were toddlers, and Natasha Martinez, his biological daughter, who is 17.
He also started dating again and had another daughter, Ava, who is 5. He and Ava’s mom have since split up, and he shares custody of her.
Because Martinez grew up without a father — “he left when I was 2 and didn't pop back up until I was 18,” — the Española native says he “never wanted to be that father, but it got to a point that I was worse than that.”
After years of feeling like “I really dropped the ball,” he says, he wanted to be more present and engaged in his kids’ lives.
Today, Martinez says he enjoys hunting for bugs with Ava — grasshoppers are among her favorites — and taking Natasha to the movies or out for dinner.
Though Samantha and Brandon live in other areas of the state — Samantha has a 3-year-old daughter and lives in Albuquerque, and Brandon has two daughters and lives in Truchas — Martinez says he tries to stay in touch by phone and visits when he can.
The family also plans twice-a-year outings — usually a paddle trip down the river and a day trip on his boat.
No matter what he does, the goal is “just being a good guide in that, and steering them in the right direction,” he says. “We have to teach them how to treat each other, how to help one another.”
Part of setting this example is his work with founding the homeless shelter, he says.
In November 2018, after seeing a handful of homeless people hunched over in the cold outside of a Walmart, he couldn’t help but look back on the brutal winter of 2007, when he was in a similar circumstance and “barely made it out alive.”
Martinez contacted local leaders and agencies to brainstorm ways to open a homeless shelter in Española. Though the pandemic has set back the shelter’s construction and opening date, Martinez, who serves as its board president, says he’s still serving the community by providing hygiene items, clothing, COVID-19 information and other necessities to the homeless community.
He and the board also have opened the parking lot for homeless people to camp in until the building is complete.
“I think he’s really helping out,” says Natasha Martinez. “I know he used to be homeless and a drug addict. Now he’s giving back to the community because a lot of people really need that.”
“He’s bettered his life, and now he’s bettering his community,” Samantha Romero says.
“He did have some issues when we were growing up, but one thing I’ve always admired is he’s always had a huge heart. He’s always been there for anyone he cares about, anyone he loves,” she adds. “Even when he had his issues, he’s always been a good person. Just being a good person, you can really overcome anything.”
And for that, she and her siblings say, their dad is a hero after all.
“It’s never too late,” Ralph Martinez says. “Every morning we wake up with breath in our lungs is another chance.”
