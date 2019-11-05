Manuel Valdez, a silver-haired grandfather with a twinkle in each eye, remained hopeful that the old can teach the young why it’s important to vote. He brought his 7-year-old grandson, Antonio Valdez, with him to watch the process play out Tuesday at Salazar Elementary School.
“That’s the way you learn,” Valdez said, eyeing the ever-smiling Antonio. “He’s got to know how to vote. Because maybe someday he’ll be president.”
At many other polling sites Tuesday morning, parents, grandparents and others brought along children — many schools were closed for the day — to impress upon their charges the role they can play in the democratic process.
And most of them were able to get in and out of those sites in minutes because turnout was low in the first few hours of the election, ranging from about 100 people at the Montezuma Lodge to fewer than 70 at Atalaya Elementary School. Many presiding judges around the city used terms such as “really low” or “it’s been slow” to describe business.
By noon, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver’s office reported just over 3,000 voters casting ballots Tuesday in Santa Fe County. Another 5,689 took part in early voting and 510 more cast absentee ballots.
But all told that’s still less than 10% of the county’s nearly 101,000 registered voters.
“I don’t know why turnout is so low,” said Santa Fean Bernique Glidden, who showed up at a very quiet Atalaya to vote. “I do it because it’s what you are supposed to do. It’s our constitutional right.”
Poll workers and presiding judges said one deterrent to voting this year may be the nonexciting nature of the races. Only two races in each of the three contests — city council, Santa Fe school board and Santa Fe Community College board — were competitive. The rest of the candidates ran with no competition.
“It’s been slow compared to past years,” said David Davenport, presiding judge at Montezuma Lodge. “There’s no bonds on the ballot and some seats are unopposed.”
Tuesday’s election marks the first time voters went to the polls under a new consolidated election schedule that moved all biennial municipal elections to November. Initiated by the passage of the 2018 Local Election Act, the change was partly intended to increase voter turnout by consolidating all local nonpartisan elections to odd years in November.
Still, candidates, political advisers and others said last week it could impact voter turnout in its inaugural year, with Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber predicting a “dismal” turnout.
“We switched from spring to fall this year and change can be hard for some people,” said Deanna Einspahr, presiding judge at Atalaya. “I think people know there are elections but maybe they don’t care about who’s on the community college board or about the water conservation districts.”
But presiding judges and volunteers said regardless of voter turnout, this experience was a good primer for 2020’s much larger national election.
“This is good practice for us for next year,” said Mike Browne, presiding judge at Gonzales Community School. “We’re trying to feel things out.”
Santa Fe County Clerk Geraldine Salazar, who visited Salazar Elementary School and spoke about voting to a dozen teens and adults from the YouthWorks program there, said Tuesday was “the perfect time to see how we’re running things, a good practice run for next year.”
And, others said, it was a good day to get the young involved.
Emily Ewings, a GED educator at YouthWorks — a local nonprofit dedicated to helping teens and young adults find a path to self-sufficiency — said many of the organization’s clients come from families with little or no history of voting.
“But we tell them, ‘If you want to make change happen, there are a couple of things you can do, and voting is one of them,’ ” she said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.