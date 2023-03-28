Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich looks safe. He won't have to run for reelection against a rocket scientist.

I speak of Ant Thornton, who holds a Ph.D. from the School of Aeronautics and Astronautics at Purdue University. Brainy but plainspoken, Thornton might have been the only politician capable of enlivening New Mexico's moribund Republican Party by challenging Heinrich.

It won't happen. "I'm not interested in running for anything at this point," Thornton told me.

