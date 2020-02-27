Gili Getz says talking about Israel can often be a forbidden conversation.
That's why the Israeli-American actor, photojournalist and activist will visit Temple Beth Shalom on Saturday to showcase his acclaimed one-man play The Forbidden Conversation — a performance that explores why open dialogue about Israel is controversial and why it’s critical to end the silence.
“It will wreak havoc in the [Jewish] community itself if we don’t agree to live in a divided community — but have a healthy divide,” Getz says.
Getz, born and raised in Israel, came to the U.S. at age 22 after serving as a military photographer for the Israeli military police. He graduated from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City in 1999 and has performed as an actor and directed plays nationwide for more than 20 years.
The idea for his latest production came on a trip to Israel during the Gaza War, when he and his father got in a heated political debate about the Israel-Palestine conflict for the first time.
Growing up, Getz says, he regularly discussed political topics with his father, Moshe Getz, who was a city councilman for Beersheba and Israeli ambassador to Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. But it wasn’t until their interaction in 2014 that “we hit a roadblock,” Getz says.
In an effort to recreate that tension so many other families also experienced, Getz created The Forbidden Conversation, which premiered in the spring of 2016 at the Center for Jewish History in New York City. Getz has since toured dozens of cities and Jewish communities across the U.S. to perform the play and host question and answer sessions with audiences.
Part of speaking about the conflict, however, is ensuring that it touches on hardships experienced by both Palestinians and Israelis, Getz says.
“The struggle for safety and security of my people are intertwined with the struggle for freedom of Palestinian people. We won’t have freedom if they don’t. We won’t have safety if they don’t have safety,” he adds.
Organizers say they hope Getz's talk will make it easier for people to talk about the struggle in the region.
“Even if we disagree, I think the worst thing is to be disengaged," says Marcelle Grant, a member of Temple Beth Shalom responsible for organizing Getz's visit.
