Tony Jojola was known for shattering the boundaries of Native American art by introducing a translucent medium that rarely if ever had been used by traditional craftsmen.

He took shapes and colors inspired by traditional Native art and pottery and molded them out of the molten material to create eye-catching glass sculptures.

"He was an iconoclast, you know; he was smashing the norms of what it meant to be a growing up on the Isleta Pueblo," said Preston Singletary, a fellow glass artist and friend of Jojola's.

