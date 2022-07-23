In the 2½ years the State Ethics Commission has existed, the government watchdog agency has had its hands full.

The commission, which oversees the state's governmental conduct, procurement and campaign disclosure laws, has investigated 106 administrative cases alleging violations of various statutes since January 2020.

It also has issued 26 advisory opinions, forced a dark money group that spent more than $260,000 to influence a ballot question to reveal its donors, provided staff support to the Citizen Redistricting Committee and conducted trainings statewide, among other accomplishments.

