Few things say Americana quite like the Super Bowl.
Regardless of who’s in it or what team wins, the game has mushroomed over the last 55 years into an event bigger than football. It means food, a free halftime mega concert and, of course, betting.
To many, the wagering is what the game truly represents: a square in the office pool; the acquaintance (or closer than acquaintance) who takes prop bets on the game. But with the rise of at-home betting, experts say the explosion of sports gambling — one that takes center stage during the Super Bowl — may only be just beginning.
The American Gaming Association estimates $7.61 billion will be wagered on Sunday’s Super Bowl, up 78 percent from last year’s game when the pandemic ratcheted up the desire to put money up from the comfort of home.
The relatively new option of betting from home is becoming more ingrained in Americans' daily lives, and not just on Super Bowl Sunday. The gaming association's research finds 86 percent of legalized sports betting in the U.S. is done remotely, meaning visits to the traditional brick and mortar sportsbooks are dwindling at a fast rate.
"Mobile betting provides consumer convenience and offers some protection from offshore illegal betting services," said Cait DeBaun, vice president for strategic communications and responsibility with the gaming association.
"We don't want to be the fun police, so go ahead and have fun with your squares and your office pool. But I think we're really focused on getting Americans from the illegal market, where they've probably been betting for a long time, into the legal market," DeBaun said.
It all translates into approximately 31.4 million American adults betting on the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams in some form or fashion, more than ever before. Approximately 18 million adults will place bets online or go through a commercial sportsbook or bookie. That’s a 75 percent hike from a year ago.
Though sports gambling has been around as long as sports themselves, the advent of online wagering is a fascinating new development. All that's required is launching an account with sites like BetUS, DraftKings, MyBookie, Bovada and FanDuel, to name a few. Within minutes, anyone can find themselves bypassing the lines at a Vegas casino and putting money on the line.
New Mexico has had its part in sports betting the last few years. In 2018 the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, clearing the path for individual states to legalize wagering.
Santa Ana Star Casino near Bernalillo was the first to take a sports bet in October 2018. Since then other sportsbooks with national oddsmaking partners have opened at Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder, Inn of the Mountain Gods in Ruidoso and Isleta Resort south of Albuquerque.
A counselor with the New Mexico Council on Problem Gambling said the Super Bowl brings with it a predictable wave of people seeking help. Every year, she said, sports gambling has added to the country’s growing health crisis for people coming to grips with addiction, often after losing big on events like the Super Bowl.
“Actually we don’t see a lot of people coming to us during the week of the game,” said the counselor, who asked to remain anonymous. “It’s always the week after, and it seems to get busier every year. Probably next week some time we’ll get a lot more people in here seeking help.”
The National Council on Problem Gambling saw a significant uptick in what it calls “problematic gambling activity” from 2018-21, and it expects that trend to continue with this year’s game. Much of it coincides with the explosion of daily fantasy sports wagering, which primarily targets gamblers from ages 18 to 44.
The council's research shows 1 in 5 problem gamblers will attempt suicide. With numbers of gamblers rising exponentially, the figures for the health crisis continue to rise with them.
While New Mexico has yet to pass legislation that formally legalizes sports betting, a number of casinos have gotten the jump by opening their own sportsbooks. Under New Mexico’s gaming compact with tribal casinos, bettors 21 years and older are allowed to bet at any of the tribal casinos that take sports wagers.
Online entities continue to flood consumers with advertising on TV, radio and social media, all in attempt to lure would-be bettors away from traditional casinos with the suggestion that betting remotely is easier and more convenient.
“Betting, especially on the Super Bowl, has always been part of culture,” said Matt Kalish, the co-founder and president of DraftKings North America. “Whether betting with a friend, through a local bookie, or an offshore sportsbook, millions of people in the U.S. are betting sports legally or illegally.”
Kalish said his research suggests $150 billion is spent every year on illegal betting.
DraftKings now operates with live, in-person wagering in 18 states. New Mexico not being one of them since, technically, it's still not sanctioned by the state.
"In terms of why would anybody go into a sportsbook, there's a lot of fun in having that experience, watching the game among friends and among strangers and that camaraderie that exists," DeBaun said.
That said, it’s easy enough to bet on Sunday’s game. With 10 new states permitting in-person sports betting in 2021, 30 states now allow it. Access to gambling will likely only get easier.
“Right now, it’s still in early stages of sports betting in the U.S. where you’re seeing active marketing, lots of new customers signing up and monthly active users from sportsbook operators rising,” Kalish said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.