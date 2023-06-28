Owen Lopez considers himself an avid golfer who has made the Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe a home away from home a few hours a day, several days a week.

Like everyone else Wednesday, the Santa Fe resident was greeted by closed doors at the city’s wildly popular 18-hole golf course.

The city has temporarily shut down the venue as it deals with a failure in the irrigation pump system that feeds water to the course. The entire facility, which includes the pro shop, driving range, practice green, executive course and restaurant, are closed through Friday.

