Arturo Montes, left, and Assistant Superintendent Andrew Wilkens get hit by some spray as the wind kicks up Wednesday while they do spot irrigation on the greens of the executive course at the Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe. The golf course closed this week as staff has battled a water shortage, dry conditions and equipment issues to keep the course in good shape.
Arturo Montes, left, and Assistant Superintendent Andrew Wilkens get hit by some spray as the wind kicks up Wednesday while they do spot irrigation on the greens of the executive course at the Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe. The golf course closed this week as staff has battled a water shortage, dry conditions and equipment issues to keep the course in good shape.
Owen Lopez considers himself an avid golfer who has made the Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe a home away from home a few hours a day, several days a week.
Like everyone else Wednesday, the Santa Fe resident was greeted by closed doors at the city’s wildly popular 18-hole golf course.
The city has temporarily shut down the venue as it deals with a failure in the irrigation pump system that feeds water to the course. The entire facility, which includes the pro shop, driving range, practice green, executive course and restaurant, are closed through Friday.
Not even the phones are manned. Patrons hoping to get details on the closure found no answers through the course’s website or a helpful outgoing message in the pro shop.
“It was a little confusing, but anyone who plays out there regularly knew it was happening,” Lopez said. “The only concern is maintaining the course.”
The Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe is fitted with a pump house that siphons water from an on-site irrigation pond and feeds it through the facility’s sprinkler system. At least part of that pump system has malfunctioned, leaving the entire irrigation unit running at no more than 80% of its usual capacity, according to golf course and sports complex manager Jonathan Weiss.
The nearby wastewater facility that has fed the Municipal Recreation Complex with effluent water in the past is not currently pumping to the course, Weiss said, due to ongoing restrictions from the state Environment Department.
“Even if we weren't having pump issues over there, it wouldn’t matter,” Weiss said, citing the restrictions. “We have a backup plan, a Plan B where we get water: We have an agreement with Las Campanas.”
Weiss said the rest of the MRC’s various athletic fields, which remains the rugby and soccer pitches as well as the softball complex, remain unaffected. They have their own pumping system that is operating at full capacity.
For now, it’s only the links feeling the heat of midsummer days that puts a strain on water consumption for the 27-hole course. Weiss said he’s confident the pump issues will be rectified within a matter of weeks, but the 72-hour closure gives his staff a huge head start.
"It’s not ideal timing to shut down the course at any time," he said.
The links' peak months are June to September. The course averages roughly 225 rounds a day. Its capacity is 250, and most days this time of year are sold out.
Weiss said the lack of water has put parts of the natural grass course — particularly high-traffic areas in zones with greater exposure to wind and drainage — into a dormant state. The grass tends to yellow, making it vulnerable to damage even in the best of conditions.
Add the lack of water, and it puts additional stress on the turf.
“And that’s been coupled with 90-degree temperatures that come in the end of June, usually, in New Mexico,” Weiss said.
The course will remain closed until Saturday and be at full capacity by the Fourth of July, traditionally one of the busiest days of the year. Further closures are scheduled for July 6, 11 and 13.
“We’ve also wanted to take a look at some of the sprinklers and clean them out because, after time, heads tend to get clogged,” Weiss said.
The down time also gives the grounds crew an opportunity to apply a wetting agent, a chemical mixture injected into the turf that’s designed to help the grass absorb and maintain moisture.
“We don’t apply that when golfers are on the course,” Weiss said. “It’s just time consuming when there are people on the golf course. That’s the reason. We put it out en masse in the rough, on the greens so we can utilize and be efficient with the water we do have.”
Much of the available water has been earmarked for the greens. When — and if — the pump system returns to normal, Weiss said the fairways and other areas will go back to regular irrigation patterns.
Unlike moments in the past, when staffing shortages have created issues with the course’s playability, Weiss said the Links’ biggest concern is infrastructure.
For Lopez and others like him, that's just fine — so long as there's an end in sight.
"There are a lot of us who love that course; it's Santa Fe's own," he said.