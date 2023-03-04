LAS VEGAS, N.M. — With seven-foot flames shooting from the base of a recently ignited sculpture tower and the strumming of a guitar reverberating in the frigid night air, euphoria overtook several illuminated figures clad in protective leather garb and plastic safety helmets as they broke out in dance around the fire.

They’d been feeding coke — a coal-based fuel with few impurities — and 1,200 pounds of broken-down scrap iron into two roaring blast furnaces for an hour and a half. Each person had a role to play to keep a supply of 2,800-degree molten metal flowing to charge an explosive performance that elicited screams of excitement from the crowd and participants.

At several points, the liquid iron was poured into holding tubs, then scooped by a performer with a paddle and flung with force against a freestanding wall, creating a scene akin to a large firework bursting at eye level and raining down a shower of sparks over the performers.

Matt Dahlseid is a digital enterprise producer and outdoors writer for the Santa Fe New Mexican.