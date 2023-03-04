LAS VEGAS, N.M. — With seven-foot flames shooting from the base of a recently ignited sculpture tower and the strumming of a guitar reverberating in the frigid night air, euphoria overtook several illuminated figures clad in protective leather garb and plastic safety helmets as they broke out in dance around the fire.
They’d been feeding coke — a coal-based fuel with few impurities — and 1,200 pounds of broken-down scrap iron into two roaring blast furnaces for an hour and a half. Each person had a role to play to keep a supply of 2,800-degree molten metal flowing to charge an explosive performance that elicited screams of excitement from the crowd and participants.
At several points, the liquid iron was poured into holding tubs, then scooped by a performer with a paddle and flung with force against a freestanding wall, creating a scene akin to a large firework bursting at eye level and raining down a shower of sparks over the performers.
As a variation to this centuries-old Chinese Festival of Lights tradition called Dashuhua, one performer lobbed a small ladleful of molten metal into the air in front of another person, who would smack it with a large paddle against the wall to double the thrill.
Humans have a primal fascination with fire, but it's clearly stronger in some than in others. Here at Iron Tribe in Las Vegas, the constant smiles and hoots from behind the face shields show the participants are in their happy place.
“People, in general, like fire. We’re just a little more engaged,” said John Hachmeister, associate professor emeritus from the University of Kansas, where he taught for 30 years.
Friends, foundry owners, art professors, peers and pupils — they come from their small college towns on the prairies or their studios in the big city to gather around the furnace and rekindle relationships forged through the years at iron pours across the country.
The biennial Iron Tribe gathering, birthed by New Mexico Highlands University fine arts professor David Lobdell in 2001, has become a can’t-miss event for many in the iron casting community, particularly for professors and students in the West and Great Plains.
“One never knows what their greatest contribution is going to be. This seems to be mine,” Lobdell said Thursday evening at the Iron Tribe performance pour in a downtown parking lot across the street from Charlie’s Spic & Span.
The iron-casting art community is relatively small and tightknit. It’s also very welcoming, especially to those who show a willingness to put in the hard work.
There’s a lot of sweat equity that goes into the endeavor with tasks like breaking up old radiators or bathtubs into scrap to melt in the furnace. Or carrying 100-plus-pound ladles filled with liquid iron to pour into molds.
“The price of admission is making a mold and breaking iron. If you can do that, sure, come on in,” Lobdell said.
A number of people at this year’s Iron Tribe grew up on a farm and have no aversion to hard work. But many aren’t exactly the strong, silent type. They’re varying degrees of quirky and crazy, and they’re not shy to wear it on their sleeve.
Kelly Ludeking, who has a studio in Minnesota and holds an annual pour at his farm in Iowa, wore a custom Viking helmet with face shield to complement his protective silver jacket as he furiously spun a cauldron of flaming and sparking molten metal at Thursday's performance pour.
Phen Sparkles, who works as a stone carver in Denver, brought a wooden wheel that he spins by hand with a drive system to cast off sparks in all directions when liquid iron is poured over it.
Sparkles was enchanted by a fire performer while attending his first Iron Tribe years ago as a sculpture student. He became a professional fire performer himself, changed his name and is now a noted performance artist in the iron community.
While these creative personalities like to have fun and experiment, they know to always stay alert and be present at a pour.
“It’s the nowness of what’s happening,” said Laura Mullen Vermilye, a St. Louis-based metal artist who hosts a podcast featuring interviews with figures in the iron casting realm. “When you see two people holding a ladle and there’s another person that’s tapping the furnace and that 2,800 degrees is going to come out of the furnace at you, you are not thinking about what you’re gonna have for dinner. You are thinking about what is happening. If something goes wrong, you have to act quickly to make sure that everybody’s safe.”
People look out for one another during pours. The environment quickly builds trust and relationships. Many Iron Tribe attendees said the people they meet at pours have become some of their best friends.
For his part, Lobdell said he initially had no intention to start an iron pour at Highlands.
He didn’t study iron casting in school. He picked it up later while working in foundries and learning from acquaintances in the art world.
In 2000, he took a sabbatical in Scotland to study furnaces and sand molding, and when he returned, he decided he wanted to host a sculpture show at Highlands featuring pieces from people who helped him learn the craft.
After he sent out invites, someone asked, “Well, when’s the pour?”
It wasn’t in the original plans, but Lobdell decided to build a furnace and hosted a pour along with the show. It was just supposed to be a one-off, but those who came wanted more. He’s hosted Iron Tribe every two years since 2001.
This year’s conference included a curated invitational exhibition at Highland’s Burris Hall, Thursday’s performance pour, panel discussions Friday and a production pour Saturday to cast new pieces of art.
As Iron Tribe has grown, so has Lobdell's presence in the community.
In 2008, he co-founded the Western Cast Iron Art Alliance, a nonprofit organization of iron artists in the Western U.S. that exists to educate, demonstrate and exhibit cast iron art in the region. Lobdell has served as president and remains a board member.
With decades of experience under his belt, Lobdell has become the person others now come to for knowledge and advice.
“I don’t think there’s anyone who’s helped me more in my career more than David, as far as my peers and colleagues,” said Toby Flores, who teaches sculpture at Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan. “He’s just that guy. He brings people together.”
“He helped me when I was just a grad student and gave me places to show my art,” Flores added. “He’d bring me in as a visiting artist and let me lecture and demonstrate. And he does that, of course, to his own students, but he also does that for people throughout the whole community. He’s helped so many people.”
Lobdell, 65, has announced plans to retire from Highlands, leaving the future of Iron Tribe up in the air.
Many iron artists connected with Lobdell have filled up the hotels in Las Vegas, Flores said, just in case it’s the last pour he hosts.
Lobdell said he doesn’t know if the event will continue beyond this weekend, but if Highlands asks him to keep it going, he thinks he would.
Braydan Tang didn’t want to take the chance. This was his opportunity to make his move.
He and his girlfriend, Madeleine Stegman, first met at the 2019 iteration of Iron Tribe. It was his fourth or fifth iron pour. It was her first.
They were both college students and found out they lived just a few hours away from each other. Stegman’s professor had retired, and she was about to transfer to Fort Hays State, where Tang went to school. Once they started talking at Iron Tribe, they never stopped.
Back in Las Vegas on Thursday for the first time since their initial meeting, they took part in the performance pour and carried a ladle filled with molten iron to a mold their peers and professors at Fort Hays State helped build for Tang.
As they poured onto the mold, the molten iron formed the question, “Will you marry me?” and Tang got on one knee. There was another mold with “Yes” or “No.” Overcome with emotion, Stegman chose to pour “Yes.”
After sharing a moment with each other, all their friends from their iron tribe gave them hugs and offered their congratulations before getting back to letting the sparks fly for the performance.
Tang and Stegman are now working full-time as artists and have their own studio in Kansas. When Tang heard this could be the last Iron Tribe, he said he knew he couldn’t pick a better opportunity to pop the question.
“Iron has really created one of the strongest pillars in our relationship because we have to work together every day, we have to problem solve every day, and then we have to go and perform it,” Tang said. “It’s really a huge part of our lives, and to have that moment embedded into everything we do, it’s just really special.”