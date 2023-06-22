Steve Terrell remembers his days as a reporter when he could ask a government agency for a public record and get it on the spot.

“It used to be just so easy,” said Terrell, who retired from The New Mexican nearly four years ago after a decadeslong journalism career.

“You could basically walk into a government office and say, ‘Hey, do you have that file on such and such?’ Unless it was confidential or something, they’d show it to you,” he said.

