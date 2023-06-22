Steve Terrell remembers his days as a reporter when he could ask a government agency for a public record and get it on the spot.
“It used to be just so easy,” said Terrell, who retired from The New Mexican nearly four years ago after a decadeslong journalism career.
“You could basically walk into a government office and say, ‘Hey, do you have that file on such and such?’ Unless it was confidential or something, they’d show it to you,” he said.
Those days are largely long gone.
Now, public agencies routinely require a formal request for documents under New Mexico’s Inspection of Public Records Act, which is intended to shine a light on government but is regularly used as a roadblock.
Commonly known as IPRA, the law was hailed as a beacon of transparency and accountability in government when its initial version was enacted in 1947. But media, open government advocates and even members of the general public say the law is increasingly circumvented by public agencies that use it to delay and sometimes block the release of information to which the public is entitled, often creating frustration and sometimes resulting in costly litigation.
“The agencies decide what they want to release, and then they look hard for an exception to justify their failure to release the documents,” said Daniel Yohalem, a Santa Fe attorney who has litigated public records disputes.
“There’s no doubt about that,” added Yohalem, a longtime board member of the New Mexico Foundation for Open Government. “We face that all the time.”
Melanie Majors, the foundation’s executive director, said some agencies are “very adept at what they’re doing” and try hard to comply with IPRA.
“And then there are some that don’t think it’s that important … and we believe it’s very important,” she said. “It’s a state law. Why would people get to pick and choose which state laws they want to comply with?”
Resources lag as requests rise
Records custodians and government officials say they strive to provide access to public information on a timely basis but point out they are being inundated with requests and not enough resources to handle them.
Albuquerque City Clerk Ethan Watson said Albuquerque receives about 11,000 IPRA requests annually. Although the number varies, the city receives and closes between 800 and 1,000 requests for public records each month.
The number of requests the city receives has been increasing 10% to 30% a year for the last five years, Watson said.
“We’ve really worked hard to stay abreast of that,” he said. “I would say that IPRA remains a challenge.”
About 50% to 60% of the requests his office receives are from “commercial entities,” such as law offices, banks and insurance companies, he said. Less than 5% are from the news media.
“Even seemingly ‘basic’ requests can take time,” he wrote in an email. “A person or law firm may be requesting records related to a traffic stop but there may be multiple hours of lapel camera about the traffic stop which take significant amounts of time to review and redact.”
In the city of Farmington, IPRA requests have increased from 4,226 in 2020 to 6,050 last year.
“While the numbers can be easily shown, there is not an easy method to convey complexity of the request,” Shaña Reeves, Farmington’s assistant city manager and public affairs administrator, wrote in an email.
She and others say requests have grown more elaborate as the number of requests has grown.
Watson said, for instance, Albuquerque spends an “inordinate amount of time” on requests involving video from police lapel cameras.
“We have been adding staff since 2018 and currently have approximately fifteen permanent positions and, as of July 1, funding for eight contract positions devoted to processing the requests for public records,” Watson wrote in an email.
“It is true that it is the law, but I think if you look at other states’ open records laws, they don’t necessarily require this level of staffing,” he said in a phone interview. “I think an interesting thing to look at in the future is, ‘What is it about New Mexico’s law that requires entities to staff so much?’ ”
Farmington has two employees in the City Clerk’s Office who share the responsibility of responding to records requests, and four employees in the police department’s Records Division spend a portion of their time processing requests.
“Transparency itself is not burdensome, rather it’s something we take seriously,” Reeves wrote. “What is clear, is that as we engage with our community, or as community members take more of an active interest in information about municipal government, the need to have an adequate team to respond to requests for information and ensure compliance will be imperative for making sure that all operations within the City of Farmington continue without interruption or significant delay.”
New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who is tasked with being state’s top enforcer of the public records law, was unavailable for an interview but said in a statement public agencies have a legal duty to ensure adequate resources are dedicated to processing records requests under IPRA.
“Currently state and local governments often struggle to fill positions and find resources to fulfill their obligations,” he said. “Governments are forced to be creative and do more with less, which is why our office is committed to providing training and resources to make compliance with IPRA easier and more efficient for the public employees tasked with handling records requests.”
Torrez said IPRA enshrines a fundamental right of public access to information regarding governmental affairs.
“Transparency provided under IPRA helps ensure that government officials are accountable as public servants, but it also offers an opportunity for the public to stay informed, educated, and engaged in the affairs of their government, which leads to a more healthy democracy,” he said.
Since Torrez took office at the start of the year, the Attorney General’s Office has received 85 IPRA complaints, spokeswoman Lauren Rodriguez said.
“The most common issues raised in regards to IPRA complaints involve allegations of untimely responses and failures of public bodies to provide responsive documents,” she said.
A solution: Easier access
Jerry Redfern, president of the Rio Grande Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, said in a statement the organization hasn’t heard an “outpouring of complaints” about IPRA compliance from its members.
Still, he said, “we are concerned whenever we see agencies struggling to comply with IPRA timelines or other requirements. Any time a proper IPRA request for public documents results in a lawsuit, it means something in the system is failing.”
Redfern said all public agencies would generally benefit from more resources to comply with IPRA, and everyone would benefit if more documents were readily available to the public.
“More automatic publication of records would be a beneficial time-saver to reporters, the public, and state and local offices,” he said.
Watson agreed making more records publicly available would increase access and require fewer requests.
“The Albuquerque City Clerk’s Office digitized over 1.2 million records last year in order to make them more accessible internally and externally, but all entities could use more funding in this area,” he wrote.
“It would also be helpful if there was a publicly accessible statewide database where people could access their own traffic accident reports,” he added. “We receive a large number of requests each year directly or indirectly related to traffic accidents.”
Profit and politics
Democratic state Sen. Katy Duhigg, a former Albuquerque city clerk, said IPRA creates access to public information but can also be a strain on government.
“IPRA is a critical transparency tool, but we have also seen it be abused in some circumstances, and that can create an unreasonable burden,” she said in a statement.
“For example, we have seen election deniers try to use IPRA in ways that not only overwhelm our county clerks, but also to access information that violates the secrecy on the ballot, which is one of the most sacred tenets of how we vote in this country, and information that would potentially allow these folks to interfere with and corrupt our elections,” Duhigg said.
Records custodians also have seen IPRA used for profit. Duhigg said she used to receive requests from an individual in Arizona who runs a YouTube channel with lapel camera video from Albuquerque police officers.
“When I was the city clerk in Albuquerque, the requests from this individual made [it] so that he can collect ad revenue from YouTube [and] would have required us to have three staff members doing nothing but responding to his requests full time,” Duhigg said.
Larry Behrens has experienced frustrations on both sides of the public records law. As a onetime communications director for former Gov. Susana Martinez, a Republican, he was involved in responding to IPRA requests; he now finds himself filing requests with the Governor’s Office under Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham in his role as a spokesman for the energy nonprofit Power the Future. He has seen the law used for political purposes, he said.
Behrens wrote in an email he has “been on the receiving end when the IPRA was used as a cheap political tactic, and that can be a burden. There was more than once when someone would ask for an IPRA with no intention of reading the documents or learning from the production.”
Agencies under the current administration are inconsistent when it comes to responding to his requests, he said, with some providing documents efficiently and others, “including the Governor’s Office,” waiting until last possible hours to produce documents — “and sometimes not that quickly.”
He cited what he called the overuse of executive privilege. “When they withhold documents, you have to wonder if they’re making a legal decision, or a political one,” he wrote.
‘Burdensome and broad’
While IPRA includes exceptions to certain records, such as attorney-client privileged information or law enforcement documents that reveal confidential sources, “most records are available for public inspection,” according to a compliance guide by the Attorney General Office.
“A custodian receiving a written request shall permit the inspection immediately or as soon as is practicable under the circumstances, but not later than fifteen days after receiving a written request,” the guide states.
If the inspection of public records is “not permitted within three business days,” an agency has to explain in writing when the documents will be available or when it will respond to the request, according to the guide.
Yohalem said public agencies aren’t following the letter of the law, often claiming a request requires more time to fill because it is “burdensome and broad.”
“Unfortunately, what’s happened is that the public agencies all treat it as an automatic 15 days to get you the document, and they are overusing the [excessively burdensome and broad] excuse for taking even more time than 15 days,” he said. “That’s a serious problem in the way IPRA is being enforced.”
Karen Moses, president of the Foundation for Open Government, said the organization believes the exception was put in place for very complex requests.
“I think now, instead of being the exception for some entities, it’s just standard practice,” said Moses, who recently retired as editor of the Albuquerque Journal.
Under IPRA, public agencies are allowed “an additional reasonable period of time” to comply with a request deemed “excessively burdensome and broad.”
Terrell, the former New Mexican reporter, jokingly called “excessively burdensome and broad” his favorite words in the English language.
He recalled filing a records request with the state under the Martinez administration. Terrell, who requested documents showing expenses from a taxpayer-funded expense account for governors, said the administration deemed the request broad and burdensome.
“They waited it out until after the election,” he said, adding the documents, once he received them, didn’t reveal excessive spending.
“At least from the stuff they gave me, there was nothing damning,” he said. “It was just bureaucratic nonsense, and there was no reason that request should have taken that long.”
Yohalem said government agencies routinely categorize requests excessively burdensome and broad to buy themselves more time because they don’t have enough staff to respond to requests.
“You’ll hear a lot of complaints from the public agencies that over the years there have been more and more IPRA requests, and they just don’t have the staff to respond to all of them,” he said. “Well, the law says that responding to IPRA is part of the duty of a public employee and not an add-on. It is a regular part of the duty, so the agencies should be doing a much better job of anticipating what they need and making sure that they have the staff to do that, and they don’t.”
Majors, from the Foundation for Open Government, said New Mexico has one of the strongest open records laws in the country.
“Truly, New Mexico is a shining example of what is good,” she said. “This is one time when we do not end up on the floor. … This is one time when we actually shine. It’s compliance that becomes the issue.”
Moses said she understands the challenges public entities are facing, but transparency is critical to a healthy democracy.
“New Mexicans have a right to know how their tax money is being spent and how decisions are being made that affect their lives,” she said. “I understand the challenges, but that does not mean that transparency should take a backseat.”