Richard L. Connor, new editor and publisher of the Rio Grande Sun, reads his newspaper at his office last year. Following a deal that closed in January, Connor is now at the helm of the Artesia Daily Press as well

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

ESPAÑOLA — Richard Connor splits his time between Española and Artesia, where the veteran journalist of more than 50 years runs two small newspapers.

It's a long drive from one rural town in Northern New Mexico to the other in the state's southeastern corner — about 265 miles, over four hours of road time.

Connor, in his mid-70s, is determined to see the papers succeed. “It sounds like a fairytale, but it’s not,” he said.