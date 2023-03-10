ESPAÑOLA — Richard Connor splits his time between Española and Artesia, where the veteran journalist of more than 50 years runs two small newspapers.
It's a long drive from one rural town in Northern New Mexico to the other in the state's southeastern corner — about 265 miles, over four hours of road time.
Connor, in his mid-70s, is determined to see the papers succeed. “It sounds like a fairytale, but it’s not,” he said.
He moved to Española from Maine a year ago after a group of investors with no print media experience decided to purchase the Rio Grande Sun, a decades-old weekly newspaper considered a staple in a community rife with controversies. It was known for its hard-edged news. The group wanted Connor at the helm. He was "sitting on a dock in Maine" when he got the call, he said.
The investors, many of them conservatives with ties to the state’s oil and gas industry and the state Republican Party, closed a deal Jan. 27 on a second paper — the Artesia Daily Press — and took over its operations in late February.
The acquisitions of the small community newspapers by El Rito Media LLC — owned in part by Ryan Cangiolosi and oilman Harvey Yates Jr. of Albuquerque, both former chairmen of the Republican Party of New Mexico, and Democratic state Rep. Joseph Sanchez of Alcalde — drew skepticism, Connor acknowledged. The business's owners, accustomed to more profitable ventures, were stepping into a declining industry. Their largely conservative leanings created expectations among some in the Española area the Sun would become more conservative.
Other owners of El Rito Media include Bryan Ortiz and Tom Wright of Santa Fe; Francisco Romero of Albuquerque; Peyton Yates of Artesia; Havey Yates Jr.'s Jalapeño Corp, an Albuquerque-based oil and gas firm; and Los Mocositos LLC of Santa Fe, a real estate-related company, according to a report in the Sun.
Conner understood the skepticism, he said. But he insisted the doubters were wrong and that El Rito Media's goal was — and still is — to provide good journalism in communities where newspapers were struggling. "These newspapers belong to these communities. We are stewards of their trust. We don’t want to let them down,” he said.
Connor added: “I would not be here if the investors were gonna run the newspaper. They see when it gets printed, same as anyone else.”
He believes they will profit: “We will make money in both newspapers this year. Guaranteed."
The Sun is close to turning a profit after a year of its new ownership, he said, and "we will make money in Artesia.”
Connor initially intended to stay in Española just six months. He later extended his commitment to a year and is now committed to seeing both ventures through, “as long as it continues to be what I want, what [the investors] want, as we build a team of people," he said. "We are in this, they are in this, for the long haul. We’re not going to shut down or close either paper.”
His goal, he said in an interview at the Sun's office in Española, is “to improve the community and the newspaper.”
The Rio Grande Sun was founded in the 1950s by Robert E. and Ruth Trapp with support from partners. The Trapps eventually bought full interest in the newspaper, and Robert Trapp guided it until his death in 2014. His son, Robert B. Trapp, took over until the sale last year. He didn't comment on the deal at the time.
Walt Green, who had been an owner of the Artesia Daily Press since 1990 and became sole owner in 2006, called the sale of that paper “a pretty big relief.”
“The Artesia Daily Press operated at a loss in 2021 and 2022, so I felt fortunate to be contacted by a broker representing a NM firm who I knew would have the capital to keep publishing the newspaper and make improvements along the way,” he wrote in a recent email. The deal included assurance a few of his key employees would retain their jobs.
“I have great respect for people who have been in this business like the Trapps and the Greens," Connor said.
While the El Rito Media owners aren't involved in the day-to-day operations of the newspapers, one investor's voice has been a regular feature.
Wright's opinion pieces have published almost monthly in the Sun and now appear in the Daily Press. In the Artesia paper's first edition under the new owners, Wright wrote a column characterizing efforts by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to expand early childhood education as “indoctrination.” He advocated for “a comprehensive school choice bill establishing Education Freedom Accounts.”
Connor said he's taken multiple phone calls from readers displeased with Wright's column in Española.
“I told Tom we were going to publish his column in Artesia, and he asked, ‘Why?’ And I said, ‘Because they will like [what you have to say] there. And for the most part, they do,” Connor said.
Thad Phipps, superintendent of Artesia Public Schools, called Wright’s column “kind of sad.”
“I think most New Mexicans are the product of public education," he said. "It’s all I’ve done my whole life. I believe in it 100%.”
Still, Connor said the investors are hands-off when it comes to news coverage and managing the staff.
“What this investment group is about is a group of people who believe weekly newspapers are the last best hope to cover government and hold them accountable and to make a difference in the community," he said. "That’s it."