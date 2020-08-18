TAOS — An investigator with the State Fire Marshal’s Office said an Aug. 6 fire that destroyed a historic bathhouse at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort and Spa appears to have originated in a sauna, leading him to believe the fire may have been accidental.
The structure was built near the mineral springs in 1868. The investigation is moving at an unusually slow pace as investigators attempt to preserve what little of the building’s charred foundation was left standing after firefighters put out the flames.
“The thing is that if we start moving stuff, those walls are going to collapse in the area of origin, so we really want to leave it undisturbed,” said investigator Jimmy Vigil.
The fire drew a response from 17 agencies, including first responders from Taos County, Rio Arriba County and the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Spa staff used garden hoses to help prevent the fire from spreading to a reception building, which shares a roof with the bathhouse.
“That was probably the biggest commercial fire we’ve had in New Mexico this year,” said Vigil, who was at the scene.
The spa is a major tourist draw, and the bathhouse that burned skirts a network of hiking trails. The New Mexico office of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management announced earlier this month that the trail known as the Posi-Ouinge Trail had been temporarily closed due to the fire.
Although Vigil believes the fire was accidental, he said, “We can’t rule out anything at this moment until we dig this out.”
He and his team are beginning to review surveillance footage from cameras positioned in and around the bathhouse.
“We have some surveillance footage, but we don’t have the full day,” he said. “All we know is what happened from 6 p.m. to when the fire started around 6:30 p.m. What we’re trying to do is backtrack from what happened from around 8 a.m. and see if we have any suspicious characters.”
