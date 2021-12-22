State Fire Marshal’s Office investigators continue to probe a tragic Chimayó house fire that took the lives of two young girls earlier this month.
Five search warrants and their return inventories filed Wednesday in First Judicial District Court outline efforts, led by Fire Marshal’s Office Capt. Jimmy Vigil, to look at possible causes behind the fire.
The early-morning blaze erupted Dec. 4, killing Aaleah Carbajal, 10, and Elliana Martinez, 12. Their parents and a 4-year-old sister escaped, family members said at a vigil held two days after the fire. A dramatic scene of a charred, single-story home with remnants of children’s toys and furniture was all that was left after the fire was extinguished.
Among the numerous warrants executed Dec. 13 and 14, investigators looked at gas lines owned by the New Mexico Gas Co. that supplied the home on Plaza Del Cerro, along with any utility statements as part of a “complete mechanical inspection” of the property, the search warrant affidavit said.
Utilities provided to the home by Jemez Mountain Electric Cooperative also were examined, along with billing statements from the company and all work orders from the last three years, another search warrant affidavit said.
“The purpose of this is to determine the cause or eliminate causes of this incident which would mean investigators need to check for any electrical failure or mechanical failure involving the electric system,” the affidavit read.
Included in the return inventories were numerous photographs of the home, numerous samples of fire debris, gas line leakage tests and a forensic electrical engineering exam, the warrants show.
A pathologist also will examine whether the girls received any blunt force trauma prior to the incident, according to the affidavit.
Vigil said no details could be provided as to what, if any, determinations have been made since the searches began.
“This is still an open and active investigation,” Vigil said Wednesday, noting investigators may not have a definite answer for several weeks.
Vigil said the American Red Cross was in contact with the family.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.