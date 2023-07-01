The investigation into the fatal shooting of a 77-year-old man by Santa Fe police is complete, according to New Mexico State Police, and it is now up to the District Attorney's Office to decide how to proceed.

All the officers involved in the shooting of John Eames have returned to work following administrative leave, Santa Fe police Chief Paul Joye said Thursday. However, details on which officer or officers fired their weapons at Eames — who later died from his injuries — have not been released by either the local or state agency.

New Mexico State Police, which investigated the shooting, and the Santa Fe Police Department have refused to provide the information, with each agency saying doing so is the responsibility of the other.

News Content Editor Cynthia Miller contributed to this report.

Recommended for you