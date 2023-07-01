The investigation into the fatal shooting of a 77-year-old man by Santa Fe police is complete, according to New Mexico State Police, and it is now up to the District Attorney's Office to decide how to proceed.
All the officers involved in the shooting of John Eames have returned to work following administrative leave, Santa Fe police Chief Paul Joye said Thursday. However, details on which officer or officers fired their weapons at Eames — who later died from his injuries — have not been released by either the local or state agency.
New Mexico State Police, which investigated the shooting, and the Santa Fe Police Department have refused to provide the information, with each agency saying doing so is the responsibility of the other.
The stage agency has said it does not release the names of officers from other agencies. That policy is relatively new. After a fatal shooting in Edgewood in February 2022, state police stated the agency would not release the names of the Torrance County deputies involved. Until then, releasing the names of officers involved in shootings it investigated was routine.
State police spokesmen did not respond to The New Mexican's questions at the time about why the names would not be disclosed. Since then, the agency has continued to withhold the names of officers who have killed or wounded people in shootings.
State police spokesman Ray Wilson wrote in an email Thursday the department had completed its investigation into Eames' death and would turn its findings over to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office the following day.
District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman JoHanna Cox said her office had not received the investigation as of Friday afternoon. However, state police Officer Wilson Silver said the investigation was taken to the District Attorney's Office later in the day.
Santa Fe police went to Eames' apartment complex on Calle Ojo Feliz on May 12 in response to a report Eames was armed with a gun, having a mental health crisis and threatening to kill himself. Officers found him in a nearby arroyo, according to a report, and at least one officer fired at him because he had reached toward a pocket where he had placed his gun. He died in a local hospital several weeks later.
Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez wrote in an email Friday he would release the names of the officers involved in the "critical incident." However, the names he later listed in a news release included all six officers who had responded to the initial incident. He did not specify who had fired shots at Eames.
The six names he provided were listed in an affidavit for an arrest warrant charging Eames with several counts of assault on a police officer and were previously named by The New Mexican. They are: Sgt. Ryan Alire-Maez, Alternative Response Unit Officer Steven Lopez and Officers Julian Norris, Andres Sanchez, Luis Ruiz and David Gallegos. The affidavit does not indicate which of the officers fired their weapons.
Asked again Friday to clarify who fired at Eames, Valdez wrote, "The information concerning which Officer/s discharged their firearm and struck Mr. Eames has not been provided to SFPD by NMSP."
Asked twice to confirm whether the Santa Fe Police Department does not know which of its officers struck Eames, Valdez did not answer. Instead, he wrote, "Once we are provided the information on the officer/s that discharged their firearm and struck Mr. Eames by NMSP we will share it with our community."
The deputy chief said in another email he was told the state police investigation is ongoing.
Silver did not respond to questions on whether his department is aware of who fired at Eames or whether that information was given to the Santa Fe Police Department. While the investigation into the shooting has been turned over to the District Attorney's Office, he added, state police do not have the authority to close the investigation.
"So we can't officially close the case. ... Only the [district attorney] can do that," Silver wrote in a text message.
News Content Editor Cynthia Miller contributed to this report.