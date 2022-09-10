Computer scientist Mark Galassi said he noticed there weren’t many students from Santa Fe being invited to take part in internships at Los Alamos National Laboratory, where he works.

That’s why he joined forces with Monte del Sol Charter School teacher Rhonda Crespo to create the Institute for Computing in Research internship, where they pair high school students with mentors to teach them how to put their programming skills to use.

“For me, a big deal was the teaching kids to program how we really do it in science and engineering, versus these toy model programming approaches where kids take them, and it doesn’t really bring them any closer to doing the real work,” Galassi said.

