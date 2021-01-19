Comcast customers were experiencing widespread internet outages across Santa Fe.
It was unclear how many customers were affected by the Tuesday morning outage. An online outage map showed over 2,500 customers without internet service.
The map said service would be restored by about 1:30 p.m., thought some customers were reporting service had restarted just after 10 a.m.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the outage.
