Philippe Sands, a world-renowned expert on international law and crimes agains humanity, will virtually stop by the Santa Fe Distinguished Lecture Series at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Sands, a law professor and director of the Centre on International Courts and Tribunals at University College London, will discuss his most recent book, The Rat Line: The Exalted Life and Mysterious Death of a Nazi Fugitive.
The story investigates the life of senior Nazi official Otto von Wächter, who was indicted as a war criminal for the mass murder of more than 100,000 Poles but evaded capture until his mysterious death in Rome in 1949 while attempting to reach South America. Sands interviewed Wächter's son as part of his research.
"If your father is a mass murderer, well how do you deal with that in terms of your own life and integrity? The book takes a fascinating look [at] people who perpetrate crimes against humanity and how they live with that and work that into their understanding," said lecture series organizer Ron Duncan Hart. "The rat line is the clandestine escape route to South America that was really extensive. I think people will be interested to hear that history."
To register for the webinar, visit santafedls.org.
