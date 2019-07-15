International Folk Art Market sales might have broken record

Organizers of the 16th annual International Folk Art Market said Monday the weekend event might have exceeded last year’s record sales of more than $3 million.
Money generated by the market on Museum Hill, which brought nearly 200 artists from more than 50 countries to Santa Fe, helps support artists and preserve traditions.
“It’s Santa Fe’s foreign aid program, in a way,” said the market’s chief executive officer, Stuart Ashman.
The market, he said, is an opportunity “to support [the artists] so they can educate other generations, so they can continue.”
Friday’s opening night brought in record sales of more than $850,000 in just a 3½-hour period, said Ashman.
Admission to Saturday’s gathering sold out and Sunday’s “came close,” spokeswoman Clare Hertel said. In all, more than 21,000 people attended the market, she said.
“The impact that it has for the artist is tremendous,” Ashman said. “Sometimes its’s more than what the artist will make in a whole year.”
This year’s market featured work from 45 debut artists, including for the first time artists from the United States, Australia, Iraq and Bulgaria.
Although final official numbers won’t be available until later this week, Hertel said organizers expect sales to total at least $3.1 million, “which is right on par with last year’s record sales.”
But, it’s not just about money, Ashman said.
“Commerce aside,” he said, “it’s more about sharing culture.”