The International Folk Art Market will offer a free park and ride shuttle service from four locations during the 10-day event, which begins Wednesday.
Free parking will be available at the IHM Retreat Center, 50 Mount Carmel Road; Santa Fe Preparatory School, 1101 Camino de Cruz Blanca; Atalaya Elementary School, 721 Camino Cabra; and Rio Grande School, 715 Camino Cabra.
Shuttles will arrive every seven to 15 minutes to take visitors to the market on Museum Hill, organizers said.
A bike valet will be available along Camino Lejo, and ADA-accessible spots in the museum parking lots will be first come, first served. No parking will be allowed along Camino Lejo.
The event will feature 126 artists and artist collectives from around the world. Everyone must wear a mask, and the number of guests permitted for each two-hour time slot is limited to 200.
For more details, visit folkartmarket.org.
