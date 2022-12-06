Yesenia Yadira Salgado Téllez, of Oaxaca, Mexico, holds a mirror while Melissa Eason, of Santa Fe, tries on a pair of her earrings at the International Folk Art Market on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Organizers have announced their intention to move the 2023 summer event to Railyard Park.
The International Folk Art Market has announced its intention to move its 2023 summer event to Railyard Park.
The move takes the market out of Museum Hill for the first time since its inception two decades ago, but an official said Tuesday the organization hopes the new location will make the early-July event even more accessible.
“The accessibility aspect is No. 1 thing on our minds — how to introduce the market to more people,” said IFAM marketing director Adrienne Murray.
Murray said officials were not unhappy with the Museum Hill location but noted Railyard Park is close to IFAM offices and is within walking distance of several neighborhoods, along with having a stop on the Rail Runner commuter train.
“It’s come out of conversations about place,” Murray said of the change. “We’ve been talking about that in the past couple of years, and it got us to thinking, why couldn’t we be more in the neighborhood? Our offices are here in the Railyard District. We thought what better way to put our money where our mouth is, by coming home.”
The 2023 event will be the 19th IFAM and is expected to draw 162 artists from 52 countries. Thirty-nine will be first-time participants. The event did not take place for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
IFAM — which bills itself as the world’s largest folk art market — drew about 11,000 people in 2022 but had about 22,000 attendees in the pre-COVID year of 2019, Murray said.
In a news release, the market announced the event will kick off with a community celebration July 5, with the market running through July 9.