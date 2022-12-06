070821IFAM_220_CMYK.JPG

Yesenia Yadira Salgado Téllez, of Oaxaca, Mexico, holds a mirror while Melissa Eason, of Santa Fe, tries on a pair of her earrings at the International Folk Art Market on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Organizers have announced their intention to move the 2023 summer event to Railyard Park.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

The International Folk Art Market has announced its intention to move its 2023 summer event to Railyard Park.

The move takes the market out of Museum Hill for the first time since its inception two decades ago, but an official said Tuesday the organization hopes the new location will make the early-July event even more accessible.

“The accessibility aspect is No. 1 thing on our minds — how to introduce the market to more people,” said IFAM marketing director Adrienne Murray.

Popular in the Community