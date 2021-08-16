Even with self-imposed attendance limits, the International Folk Art Market raked in $2.23 million in sales from July 7 to 18.
The annual event on Museum Hill featured 116 artists from 30 countries.
This year's sales were down 28 percent from 2019, when the market took in $3.1 million. But CEO Stuart Ashman deemed this year's event a success as IFAM limited visitors to 200 at a time. IFAM attracted 9,000 attendees this year compared to 21,000 in 2019.
“But the average buyers spent $346 this year and $127 in 2019,” Ashman said. “People really understand these artists are in need. People are more generous.”
He said $1.8 million went home with the artists. About 90 artists traveled to Santa Fe from as far away as Ukraine, Thailand and Laos. The other artists shipped art here but were not present.
“Because Europe is closed, European artists flew to Istanbul to get here,” Ashman said. “It exceeded all of our expectations. The magic came through.”
