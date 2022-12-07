Leroy Median reacts after trying on a straw hat made by Ecuadorian artist Valentin Alarcon, left, during the opening day of July’s International Folk Art Market at Milner Plaza on Museum Hill. The market will permanently move to the Railyard starting with next year’s market, and organizers hope it will attract new generations to the event.
People take advantage of the sun briefly coming out Wednesday afternoon in the Santa Fe Railyard, the new home of the International Folk Art Market in July. For a couple of hours Saturday, July 8, the Railyard will simultaneously be home to the Folk Art Market and the Santa Fe Farmers Market.
At 18 years old, the International Folk Art Market isn’t getting any younger. But organizers hope its attendees will.
As they discussed moving the market from Museum Hill to Railyard Park, introducing new generations to folk art was one of the key factors they considered, said IFAM marketing director Adrienne Murray. The permanent relocation was announced Tuesday, along with dates for the event: July 5-9.
Railyard Park is more conveniently located, Murray said, and offers more space for vendors. Indeed, the market has accepted a record 162 artists from 52 countries this year.
The new location also offers more space for attendees to explore.
“There’s going to be more opportunity for walking,” she said. “There’s going to be more opportunity for feeling like you’re going from one little art neighborhood to another. That’s the feel we want.”
When the market was at Museum Hill, Murray said, “everything was kind of right in front of you right when you got there.”
In 2019, the final year before the coronavirus pandemic turned the world on its ear, 22,000 people massed at the limited space on Museum Hill, Murray said.
“While that was really wonderful and sales were really great for the artists, it was often hard to be there because it was so crowded,” she said. “It didn’t really feel like you experienced that level of connection that we’d had in the [previous] couple of years.”
Another factor in the move is proximity to IFAM’s offices at 620 Cerrillos Road — a two-minute walk from Railyard Park. Museum Hill is two miles away.
Now, “in terms of physically moving things, one of the challenges that we’re considering is how we get all of our production material close by and accessible, but not impeding pedestrian use of the space,” Murray said. “We’re working with our surrounding entities like the Railyard Conservancy and the Farmers Market Institute to try and come up with creative ways.”
She described both those entities as having been supportive of the move. July 8 is a Saturday and, for a couple of hours, Railyard Park will simultaneously be home to the Folk Art Market and the Santa Fe Farmers Market.
Early July is a lucrative time for farmers selling their wares, and Folk Art Market organizers considered whether their move would be disruptive, Murray said.
As a result, the Folk Art Market will start a couple of hours later Saturday than on other days. Schedule information beyond the dates has not been released.
Debbie Burns, CEO of the farmers market, said she’s confident the brief overlap won’t create too much congestion.
“I think if we both started early in the morning, it could be a problem, because that is when a lot of our normal customers tend to come in. It starts to slow down around 11, so that’s perfect timing,” Burns said.
She expects the farmers market will see an attendance boost.
“I kind of like a little bit of the overlap; our market on Saturday is huge, with thousands and thousands of people coming,” she said.
The Folk Art Market usually releases dates for its summer events in February, Murray said, and did so now to give visitors time to prepare for the change. She credits the institute, the farmers market and the Railyard Conservancy, which focuses on plant care and public art at Railyard Park, for being amenable to the change.
“It’s not easy to have a big event set up shop in your own backyard,” Murray said. “But I think that they see how beneficial it’s going to be not only to the community at large, but the business community that resides in the Railyard.”