At 18 years old, the International Folk Art Market isn’t getting any younger. But organizers hope its attendees will.

As they discussed moving the market from Museum Hill to Railyard Park, introducing new generations to folk art was one of the key factors they considered, said IFAM marketing director Adrienne Murray. The permanent relocation was announced Tuesday, along with dates for the event: July 5-9.

Railyard Park is more conveniently located, Murray said, and offers more space for vendors. Indeed, the market has accepted a record 162 artists from 52 countries this year.

Popular in the Community