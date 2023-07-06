Hilda and Sonia Cachi of Cusco, Peru, laid out their wares in a tent, one of scores being prepared at Railyard Park for the three-day International Folk Art Market that opens Friday.
The sisters lined up a formidable collection Thursday. They set out rows of silver jewelry — necklaces, rings, earrings — some inlaid with shells and stones and others with woven textiles. They prepared devotional items for view: delicate religious images handpainted onto mother of pearl and surrounded in frames of silver.
“Every piece has a story,” Hilda Cachi said in Spanish.
The Cachis are the daughters of Gregorio Cachi Palomino, a master silversmith best known for restoring the glimmering altars of Cusco’s famous cathedrals.
Now, as world-renowned silversmiths themselves, the sisters travel the Americas — from Santiago, Chile, to Santa Fe — to sell their art, sending their silversmithing to all corners of the world and racking up UNESCO prizes of their own.
“That’s what’s gratifying about it: Our art is touring the world,” Sonia Cachi said.
They carry on their father’s legacy and infuse their works with their own signature style.
In many ways, the 2023 International Folk Art Market is doing the same: It’s adhering to its nearly two-decade tradition in the city while making some key changes like moving to a new location and adding more artists than ever to its impressive roster.
The biggest change for visitors: The market has traded in its longtime location on Museum Hill for Railyard Park.
The move has drawn criticism from Railyard neighbors and businesses, who question whether the crowd of as many as 15,000 marketgoers and more than 2,000 volunteers will swamp the neighborhood and make it impossible to find parking in the area.
However, market organizers see the change of venue as an opportunity, allowing artists to experience a central bastion of the Santa Fe community while attendees enjoy the creative energy of the Railyard, International Folk Art Market CEO Melissa Mann said.
“We really liked what’s happening there: SITE Santa Fe is doing really neat events and bringing people in; the galleries have grown; all the new restaurants. It was just a real attractive vibe,” Mann said.
Railyard officials liked what was happening at the market, too.
“We believe the International Folk Art Market will bring awareness to the Railyard. Awareness in all beneficial ways,” wrote Brooke Scarborough, director of events and marketing at the Santa Fe Railyard Community Corp., in an email.
Scarborough anticipated the market will draw visitors to Railyard businesses and get people excited about visiting the district and its 10-acre park, which features a playground and trails, along with an orchard, meadow and cottonwoods.
The market’s proximity to SITE Santa Fe, a nonprofit contemporary arts organization at 1606 Paseo de Peralta, will also allow for a new International Folk Art Market lecture series. Called “Identity is Handmade,” the six panel discussions, hosted at SITE Santa Fe twice daily Friday through Sunday, will spotlight the importance of maintaining cultural and artistic traditions.
Meanwhile, market organizers have prepared for the parking problem. In addition to providing shuttles between the Railyard and two sites with ample parking — the South Capitol Rail Runner Station and Santa Fe Place mall — they have identified 600 nearby parking spots and have encouraged visitors to walk, bike and take the Rail Runner Express commuter train to the event.
So far, volunteers are enjoying the shade available from Railyard Park trees, said Sheila Ellis, a volunteer involved with the market since its inaugural event in 2004. She now co-chairs the market’s “Best of the Best” tent.
The shade is certainly preferable to baking in the sun on the plaza at Museum Hill, she said.
Whether the location change will be successful depends on how things go the next few days, Ellis added.
“We’ll know tonight and tomorrow,” she said Thursday afternoon. “When we see how many people show up because they were able to find parking and get here, we’ll know if it’s a success.”
Another new element: This year’s market will welcome its largest-ever group of artists, with 168 visiting Santa Fe from 52 countries and territories.
Thirty-nine of them — from a Mexican furniture-maker whose work resembles classic New Mexican styles to a group of Polish sculptors reviving a unique tradition — are new to the market, Mann said. “The artists have traveled, in some cases, for 20-plus hours to be here, to come in and be just welcomed into this broad community.”
The Cachi sisters, enjoying their sixth or seventh visit to the International Folk Art Market, feel welcome. Sonia Cachi said Santa Fe’s skyscraper-free skyline even reminds her of Cusco.
“The people are great — very respectful — and they respect art a lot,” she said. “We love it.”