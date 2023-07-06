070523_LS_IFAM_3_RGB.jpg

People and artists hang out at the Railyard during the International Folk Art Market’s community celebration Wednesday.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Hilda and Sonia Cachi of Cusco, Peru, laid out their wares in a tent, one of scores being prepared at Railyard Park for the three-day International Folk Art Market that opens Friday.

The sisters lined up a formidable collection Thursday. They set out rows of silver jewelry — necklaces, rings, earrings — some inlaid with shells and stones and others with woven textiles. They prepared devotional items for view: delicate religious images handpainted onto mother of pearl and surrounded in frames of silver.

“Every piece has a story,” Hilda Cachi said in Spanish.

