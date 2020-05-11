The International Folk Art Market, which canceled its annual July market April 7, is going virtual, following in the footsteps of the Santa Fe Indian Market.
Instead of one weekend of international artisans selling their wares in Santa Fe, the works will be for sale on the organization's website indefinitely, CEO Stuart Ashman said.
The virtual market will start July 5 and will include five days of online lectures, interviews and films on folk art topics, likely on YouTube or Zoom, Ashman said.
A virtual gala will take place July 10 with a one-day silent auction of potentially 30 to 50 pieces donated by collectors and International Folk Art Market board members.
The online market for product purchases also will start July 10 and will go on for an indefinite period. Ashman said he does not yet know how many pieces will be available.
Instead of artists selling directly to customers, the market will purchase the items at retail prices from the artists and resell them online. The organization also will do its own packaging and shipping, Ashman said.
“We have raised about $70,000 to purchase from people,” Ashman said. “Over the year, we’d like to raise $100,000.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.