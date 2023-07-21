International Folk Art Market CEO Melissa Mann has resigned following this year’s record-breaking market at Railyard Park, organizers announced in a news release this week.
Mann tendered her resignation July 13, just four days after the close of this year’s market. Longtime market board member Joni Parman will serve as the organization’s interim CEO for the next few months as the board of directors searches for Mann’s permanent replacement.
Mann was IFAM’s director of external affairs until 2021, when she was tapped for the market’s top spot. Since then, she’s helped shepherd a move from the market’s traditional spot on Museum Hill to its new location at Railyard Park this year.
The move yielded record sales for artists this year, totaling about $3.37 million or an average of more than $21,000 per booth. Artists sold nearly 30,000 pieces of art during the four-day market.
Mann did not immediately respond to The New Mexican’s request for comment.
The news of Mann’s resignation “came on the heels of a spectacularly successful market in the Railyard,” International Folk Art Market Board Chairman Hank Coleman said in an interview Friday.
“All of us thank her for all of her incredible work over the years for [the market], and we wish her well,” Coleman said.
A crowd of between 15,000 and 16,000 people attended the market throughout the weekend of July 8, with about 80% first-time attendees, Mann said. The crowd didn’t break the market’s all-time attendance record of about 22,000 in 2018 due to a time-ticketing system, first implemented in 2019 to help control crowd numbers, and concerns about hosting the event in Railyard Park for the first time.
Though plans for the 2024 market have not been announced, officials at IFAM and the Santa Fe Railyard Community Corp., seemed pleased with the event.
“We are extremely happy with how everything went. ... To see all the artists from around the world come to the Railyard, that was really exciting for us,” said Brooke Scarborough, director of events and marketing for the Railyard Corp.