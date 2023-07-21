International Folk Art Market CEO Melissa Mann has resigned following this year’s record-breaking market at Railyard Park, organizers announced in a news release this week.

Mann tendered her resignation July 13, just four days after the close of this year’s market. Longtime market board member Joni Parman will serve as the organization’s interim CEO for the next few months as the board of directors searches for Mann’s permanent replacement.

Mann was IFAM’s director of external affairs until 2021, when she was tapped for the market’s top spot. Since then, she’s helped shepherd a move from the market’s traditional spot on Museum Hill to its new location at Railyard Park this year.

