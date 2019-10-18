Gabriel Lara, left, and Jonathan Ruvira conduct a screen printing workshop Friday at the International Folk Art Market Center. Lara and Ruvira work for Clandestina, Cuba’s first independent fashion brand based in Havana. Founded in 2015, Clandestina reuses and repurposes clothing and other materials to create urban fashion. Clandestina partnered with IFAM to bring a screen printing workshop to Ortiz Middle School on Tuesday and the New Mexico School for the Arts on Wednesday. There will be another screen printing workshop Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at IFAM Center at 620 Cerrillos Rd.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.