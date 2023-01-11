The Biden administration is creating a federal office to administer $4.7 billion to clean up abandoned oil wells across the country, a long-standing environmental problem in oil-producing states like New Mexico. 

Defunct wells can leak methane into the air and contaminate groundwater.

Conservationists and some lawmakers contend inadequate attention has been paid to a blight that emits methane, a gas with 80 times the warming effect of carbon dioxide in a 20-year period. 

