The Biden administration is creating a federal office to administer $4.7 billion to clean up abandoned oil wells across the country, a long-standing environmental problem in oil-producing states like New Mexico.
Defunct wells can leak methane into the air and contaminate groundwater.
Conservationists and some lawmakers contend inadequate attention has been paid to a blight that emits methane, a gas with 80 times the warming effect of carbon dioxide in a 20-year period.
New Mexico's Democratic congressional delegates applauded the Interior Department for opening the office to implement the program more efficiently, saying it's another sign of progress on the issue.
“Orphaned oil and gas wells threaten the public health and safety of our children and hard-working communities — they damage our lands, waters, air and climate," Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández said in a statement. "The well plugging and cleanup will create jobs and a healthier environment for New Mexico."
“Orphaned” is the term used for wells scrapped by operators who go bankrupt or out of business. The state becomes responsible for plugging these wells and restoring the contaminated sites when they are on state and private lands.
New Mexico was approved for $43.7 million in the initial round of funding from the federal infrastructure law and could receive a total of $97 million, plus performance grants based on how well the cleanup is being done.
The state Oil Conservation Division has tallied about 1,700 wells orphaned in New Mexico or likely to become so in the foreseeable future.
Newly elected U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez said in a statement delivering funds to clean up orphaned wells was a priority of his, especially in front-line communities.
Vasquez said he plans to work alongside Interior Secretary Deb Haaland "to ensure this funding addresses the health and environmental impacts in our district. "Addressing these hazards will ensure we’re protecting our most vulnerable communities.”