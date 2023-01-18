An interim state insurance superintendent has been picked to replace Russell Toal, who is set to retire Friday after overseeing the agency for four years.
Jennifer A. Catechis will begin leading the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance the day after Toal retires.
Catechis will be the first woman and first Latina to hold the position. She has served as the agency’s deputy superintendent for two years.
“I am humbled to be the first woman who will serve in this role,” Catechis said in a statement. “As a multi-generation Santa Fean, I think of my mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who dreamed of such an opportunity for me but did not get to see this day.”
Toal will begin working next week as a contractor on health and insurance matters for the Legislative Finance Committee. His public service spans nearly a half-century.
As superintendent, Toal is credited with securing protections for consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic, expanding access to telehealth services, making sure car insurance rebates were made to owners, and ensuring New Mexicans did not have to pay for COVID-19 tests or vaccines when they became available.
Toal also worked with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislature to pass and implement the Health Care Affordability Fund.
Aside from being deputy superintendent, Catechis, who grew up in Santa Fe, has more than 17 years of senior management experience, including working with Sen. Ben Ray Luján when he was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.
She also was chief examiner for the Department of Insurance when it was under the Public Regulation Commission.
Catechis will work with lawmakers this legislative session on a bill to update the property insurance program. She plans to prioritize homeowners who had their properties rated as high risk after the 2022 wildfires.