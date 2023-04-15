The court-appointed guardian for two little girls who ingested methamphetamines and witnessed domestic violence involving a gun after being returned to their drug-addicted and abusive parents is suing the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department on their behalf.
CYFD knew the toddlers’ parents were unfit, the lawsuit says. Both of the sisters — including one who had been born addicted — were removed from their parents’ custody at birth, based on the state’s knowledge of their history.
Cases, and lawsuits, like this one illustrate the gravity of the responsibility the Children, Youth and Families Department bears in protecting the state’s children, the criticisms and legal actions the agency routinely faces in attempting to meet that charge and the heart-wrenching realities many of the state’s children endure.
This is the setting newly appointed interim CYFD Secretary Teresa Casados — currently Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s chief operating officer — will step into when she takes the helm next month in the wake of outgoing Secretary Barbara Vigil’s recent decision to resign from the post, while the state conducts a nationwide search for Vigil’s replacement.
Lawsuit: CYFD didn’t do its job
The mother of the two girls had lost custody of five other children “due to her drug addiction and inability to safely parent” prior to the girls’ births in 2016 and 2017, according to the complaint filed earlier this month in state District Court.
Their father was known to have two other children in another state — one of whom he had no contact with and the other of whom was dead — and a history of domestic violence and anger management issues.
The department’s own risk assessment tool determined the risk of returning the toddlers to their parents was “high due to the family’s history,” the lawsuit says.
But instead of following through with a plan to terminate their parents’ parental rights, the state elected to reunite the little girls with their parents with predictably disastrous results the suit says, causing the children to be removed from their parents a second time when they were 3 and 5 years old.
“Had CYFD done its job and kept the children safe by accurately applying and following the recommendations of its own risk tool, the children would not have ingested methamphetamines or been exposed to domestic and gun violence,” according to the lawsuit, which seeks an unspecified amount in damages.
“Simply put CYFD could have prevented [the children] from harm if it followed state law and its own policies and procedures with respect to investigation of abuse and neglect and the requirements to find safe and therapeutic placements for children who are in unsafe environments.”
Lawmakers, advocates want accountability, oversight
Casados will also be under intense scrutiny from people who have been trying to reform the agency since before she came on the scene.
Lawmakers introduced more than 60 bills attempting to reform the state’s child welfare agency during this year’s legislative session, which ended a month ago.
Most died on the vine, including one — House Bill 11 — which would have created an “Office of Child Advocate” led by a “state child advocate” who would review complaints regarding the department’s actions, review its systems and have wide-ranging authority to conduct investigations, subpoena witness testimony for those investigations and interact with children in state custody.
Some people interviewed by The New Mexican indicated they felt proposed legislation didn’t gain traction in part because because Lujan Grisham telegraphed — including through an executive order announced in February — she has her own plan for reforming the department she called “dysfunctional.”
The executive order calls for annual independent audits of the child welfare agency, the hiring of four new department leaders and the recruitment of retired social workers to ease caseloads for existing employees in the massive agency which has about 2,000 positions, approximately 500 of which are vacant.
Rep. Tara Jaramillo, D-Socorro, one of the bill’s sponsors, was diplomatic about its failure and that of other proposed fixes for the department in what she called a “polarizing session” with regards to the child welfare department.
“I was disappointed the legislation didn’t move forward but I’m confident they do have an internal plan,” Jaramillo said. “This is the path the governor and Secretary Vigil believe is the best path. I hope that [it] is the best path. There is nobody on either side that doesn’t want what’s best for children.”
However, she said, that won’t stop her from introducing a bill calling for independent of oversight of the agency again next year.
“I will certainly be presenting the bill every session,” Jaramillo said. “Unless next year we come back to Santa Fe and see tremendous reform and positive outcomes.”
Rep. Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park — who sponsored more than a dozen bills that took aim at CYFD’s policies and procedures said in a recent phone conversation it was “like pulling teeth” to get CYFD legislation passed this year.
“I don’t know why,” she said. “Everything was getting put aside and tabled and not heard. I came at this with a pure heart trying to fix the issues ... and some Democrats were on board too and nothing, just nothing; everything fell short. I could sit here and rack my brain forever but it depresses me and hurts my soul. At the end of the end of the day it’s on Governor Lujan [Grisham]. That’s where the buck ends — it’s with her.”
“The fox can not oversee the henhouse; we want outside observation and accountability and transparency,” Lord added. “Someone else has to be looking.”
Maralyn Beck, a former foster parent who formed her own nonprofit, New Mexico Child First Network, dedicated to improving the lives of the state’s children in foster care, also expressed frustration with the lack of actions taken by lawmakers during this year’s session.
“I cried because we passed so little reform,” Beck said, calling the governor’s executive order an “unfunded mandate” and an intentional attempt “to close the door on reform before it happened.
“The executive order didn’t have one single policy solution in it,” she said. “And the solutions it does propose aren’t offering anything new.”
For example, Beck said, an advisory counsel called for by the order lacks substantial representation for services providers and includes mostly “yes people” who served on a previous committee.
“[The governor] does not want outside oversight of CYFD,” Beck said. “She has said time and time again that only she wants to be in charge of CYFD.”
As for the outgoing Secretary Vigil — Beck said in a conversation that occurred before Vigil announce her resignation Thursday — “I’ve said from day one this job is too big for one person. Last year she opposed the ombudsmen, saying ‘Give us more time.’ I dedicated about eight months to a steering committee she started and we haven’t done one single thing.”
Governor’s Office hints much still to be done
When The New Mexican asked Lujan Grisham’s office for updates on progress made toward the goals outlined in her order, Public Education interim Communications Director Martha Pincoffs — one of five spokespeople the paper dealt with in attempting to report this story — supplied written responses she said could be attributed to CYFD spokesman Robert Johnson.
The responses indicate much remains to be done.
Independent audits? “We are in the beginning phase, more information is forthcoming.”
The hiring of four new department leaders? Job postings went up Tuesday, and “the posting of additional key positions are soon to follow.”
A public data dashboard called for in the executive order will be available starting May 1, according to the state, and an advisory council — of which outgoing Secretary Vigil will be a member — is expected to hold its first meeting May 4.
The state is also recruiting a foster family liaison to help families navigate the system, and centralizing the invoicing system to take an administrative burden of case workers, according to the email.
“Urgency is the name of the game here,” the email says. “The governor’s executive order directed immediate and targeted changes that will transform an antiquated child welfare system into one that better serves New Mexico’s most vulnerable children and families.
“Right now we are focused on building out our leadership team so that they can execute on a quick timeline. As the full team is in place, we will look to them to publish a timeline for progress and be accountable to those deliverables. Our immediate focus is on getting the agency fully staffed so that we can decrease caseloads, while simultaneously recruiting more foster and resource families.”
The governor’s spokeswoman Maddy Hayden said in an email Casados wasn’t available for an interview Friday, referring The New Mexican to Casados’ previously published written statements contained in the Thursday’s announcement of Vigil’s departure.
“I do not step into this role lightly. The stories of the children in our care keep me up at night and surface-level changes will not suffice,” Casados said in that statement.
“We need long-lasting, fundamental changes to this system of care that deliver vastly better outcomes for New Mexico’s children. I am committed to ramping up the rigor and driving outcomes until we identify a leader to continue our agency reform and transformation work.”