The court-appointed guardian for two little girls who ingested methamphetamines and witnessed domestic violence involving a gun after being returned to their drug-addicted and abusive parents is suing the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department on their behalf.

CYFD knew the toddlers’ parents were unfit, the lawsuit says. Both of the sisters — including one who had been born addicted — were removed from their parents’ custody at birth, based on the state’s knowledge of their history.

Cases, and lawsuits, like this one illustrate the gravity of the responsibility the Children, Youth and Families Department bears in protecting the state’s children, the criticisms and legal actions the agency routinely faces in attempting to meet that charge and the heart-wrenching realities many of the state’s children endure.

