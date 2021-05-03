Intel Corp. on Monday announced a $3.5 billion modernization of its Rio Rancho plant to increase the manufacturing capacity of semiconductor packages.
The investment dwarfs the $1 billion-plus Facebook has invested in its Los Lunas data center since 2016.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was scheduled to attend the announcement at the Intel plant.
The modernization converts the Intel plant from its past to its future.
The Rio Rancho Intel plant in recent years has transitioned from nearly 40 years of semiconductor and central processing unit manufacturing to advanced semiconductor technologies to stack computer tiles on top of each other, Intel spokeswoman Linda Qian said.
“This will serve to modernize our existing facility so they can support advanced packaging,” Qian said. “It’s a new era of innovation for Intel in New Mexico. New Mexico is evolving as a hub of innovation for advanced packaging.”
Intel also plans to add 700 jobs over several years in Rio Rancho, she said. Intel has more than 1,800 employees in New Mexico and would have 2,500 employees with the additions.
Intel had more than 5,000 employees in the first half of the 2000s, but that dropped to 3,500 by 2012 and 1,100 in 2017 and 2018. Less than 1 percent of Intel employees in Rio Rancho live in Santa Fe County, Qian said.
The three areas the local Intel plant has focused on since 2017 are Intel Optane, a memory technology; Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge or packaging; and Intel Silicon Photonics, using lasers and light to move information, all designed to simplify and optimize semiconductor packaging, memory and connectivity.
Intel first built on a sod farm in what had yet to become Rio Rancho in 1980, at which time the population was 10,000 with the city incorporating in 1981. With Intel as an anchor, Rio Rancho has evolved into New Mexico’s third largest city with 100,000 residents.
The $3.5 billion investment adds to the $16.3 billion the Santa Clara, Calif., semiconductor giant has invested in New Mexico since 1980.
