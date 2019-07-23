It’s a wrap for the Santa Fe Police Department.
Despite calling it a “great experience” that generated positive feedback from across the country, the department has decided to cut ties with the cable TV reality show Live PD, in which camera crews tag along as officers around the nation interact with the public.
The decision was financial, but it didn’t have to do with royalties.
“Our insurance company said our premiums would be raised if we continued,” city spokeswoman Lilia Chacon said Tuesday in an email.
Chacon said nine episodes of Live PD featured Santa Fe police.
“They resulted in positive community engagement and generated tremendous support towards our officers,” she wrote. “The episodes featured the great work of our officers, who showed compassion and professional conduct in dealing with individuals in crisis as well as people who were criminal offenders. Despite the positive feedback from people in Santa Fe and across the nation, we decided to withdraw from the series.”
Deputy Chief Ben Valdez compared the relationship between the police department and the production company with A&E, the network which carries the program, to a vacation or a prom.
“You can’t have a good thing forever,” Valdez said in a telephone interview. “It was a good experience — it really was. It brought good visibility to our department, highlighted the hard work of our personnel. But if you have a [positive] experience, you want to leave on that high note. You want to make sure that it remains a positive experience.”
It was short-lived. The first episode featuring Santa Fe police aired last month.
“If anything, it’s going to let the public know exactly what it is that officers deal with on a daily basis,” police Lt. Sean Strahon told KRQE, which reported that police promoted the officers featured in the program on Twitter.
A&E says Live PD viewers get unfettered and unfiltered live access inside a variety of the country’s busiest police forces, both urban and rural, and the communities they patrol on a typical night.
In one of the episodes of Live PD that featured Santa Fe police, an officer was exposed to a hypodermic needle, an incident that sparked support for the officer locally and nationwide, Valdez said, adding that the couple of episodes he saw showed Santa Fe police responding to typical calls, none of which was controversial.
Valdez touted the benefits of Santa Fe police appearing on the program, saying it gave the police department good visibility and “really captured the hard work and the dedication of our personnel and the professionalism and the compassion they have here serving our community.”
The police department’s decision to part ways with Live PD was panned on social media. Some people blamed the City Council.
“I loved watching it,” Joyce Gurule wrote on the Santa Fe Bulletin Board’s Facebook page. “I could hardly wait to see someone I knew.”
Others speculated the show was generating bad publicity for a city that relies heavily on tourism.
Randy Randall, executive director of Tourism Santa Fe, the city’s convention and visitors bureau, said he wasn’t involved in any of the discussions about the police department participating in or cutting ties with Live PD. But generally speaking, Randall said the city’s appearance in a crime and law enforcement reality TV show wouldn’t hurt tourism.
“The fact that our police were willing and anxious to participate in something shows that we’re not only a wonderful, magnificent destination as documented by the readers of Travel + Leisure, but we’re also a real community,” he said.
