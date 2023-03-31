Despite a recent federal court ruling in Texas, insurance companies in New Mexico still will be required to provide patients with the preventative care required under the Affordable Care Act.

U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor, who ruled four years ago in a later-overturned decision the entire ACA was unconstitutional, on Thursday held unconstitutional the law's requirement that insurers cover preventative care.

The new decision may lead to a loss of preventative care such as cancer and heart screenings for patients in some states but not in New Mexico. Legislation passed in 2019 adopted many of Obamacare's consumer protections for major medical plans regulated by the state Office of Superintendent of Insurance, including requiring them to cover preventative services.