Despite a recent federal court ruling in Texas, insurance companies in New Mexico still will be required to provide patients with the preventative care required under the Affordable Care Act.
U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor, who ruled four years ago in a later-overturned decision the entire ACA was unconstitutional, on Thursday held unconstitutional the law's requirement that insurers cover preventative care.
The new decision may lead to a loss of preventative care such as cancer and heart screenings for patients in some states but not in New Mexico. Legislation passed in 2019 adopted many of Obamacare's consumer protections for major medical plans regulated by the state Office of Superintendent of Insurance, including requiring them to cover preventative services.
“Lawsuits like this are exactly why we passed HB 436," said state Rep. Liz Thomson, D-Albuquerque, who sponsored the bill. "One judge in Texas should not be able to interfere with the health of patients in New Mexico.”
New Mexico interim Superintendent of Insurance Jennifer Catechis criticized the decision, which the Biden administration is expected to appeal.
“This ruling undermines the health and wellbeing of 151 million Americans who rely on preventive services to stay healthy and detect medical issues early on while they are still manageable,” she said in a statement Friday. “Thankfully, our state had the foresight to ensure these protections are enshrined in state law.”