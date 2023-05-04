Hernan Gomez Chavez gets some help from fellow artist Stacy Brossy, left, while putting finishing touches on his 14-foot sculpture titled Ode to the Multi-Cultural Mural on Tuesday after installing it in front of the New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary, where it will be on display for two months. The piece is an homage to a 40-year-old mural by Chicano artist Gilberto Guzman that was recently removed from the building.
An eye-catching pop of color stands out in front of the long beige wall of the New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary, serving as a temporary memorial to the mural that spanned the space on Guadalupe Street for more than 40 years.
The 15-foot-tall, 16-foot wide mixed media art piece of steel and fabric titled Ode to the Multi-Cultural Mural (La Guadalupana) was installed last week inside the construction site of the museum after months of delays and will be in place through the first week of July. An image of La Virgen deGuadalupe — the brown-skinned, mixed-Indigenous patroness of the Americas — is depicted in the middle of a bright Navajo sáanii floral scarf design, with the stretched fabric piece displayed between forged steel roses that climb up the outer frame.
Artists Hernan Gomez Chavez and Carrie Wood are part of the grassroots coalition Keep Santa Fe Multicultural that was formed in 2020 in an effort to preserve the 125-foot Multi-Cultural mural on the former Halpin State Archives building. The mural depicted people of different cultures, well-known landmarks of Northern New Mexico, scenes of the development of the region and slices of local life.
Gomez Chavez said that, to him, their collaborative sculpture holds layers of meaning and is a small gesture to say goodbye to the mural that’s now covered in stucco.
“It’s like a symbol of us still being here and still fighting to continue to be here. To me, more than anything, the story is about that,” said Gomez Chavez, 31, a welder who did the metalwork for the installation. “We’re still fighting and continuing to live in a city that’s becoming more and more gentrified and is destroying images of us as brown people.”
Atop the sculpture is a quote from Gilberto Guzman, the Chicano muralist who completed Multi-Cultural in 1980 with a group of other artists and students from the Institute of American Indian Arts. The quote reads: “I like to expose art to people who don’t go to museums.” Below the fabric piece, which was created by Wood, are the words “Keep Santa Fe Multicultural.”
Guzman filed a lawsuit against the state Department of Cultural Affairs in March 2021 to block the destruction of the mural. Later that year, the sides came to an agreement that Guzman would make a scaled-down version of the mural that will be permanently displayed in the new museum’s lobby.
Mark White, executive director of the New Mexico Museum of Art, said a 24-foot-long replica of the mural was completed by Guzman and other artists last summer and is in the museum’s possession.
Once Vladem Contemporary opens in September, White said the replica will be on view in perpetuity in a space that is free and accessible to the public during hours of operation.
Wood, who is Diné (Navajo), said she became involved in the movement to save the Multi-Cultural mural to try to preserve one of the few public art pieces that exists in the downtown area amid the city’s strict codes that dictate a certain aesthetic.
“We lost a mural, and we gained another brown stucco wall,” she said with more than a touch of sarcasm.
As a mother of two elementary-age children, Wood said she’s constantly trying to create space where her kids can just be and where they can see themselves represented in their community.
For the fabric piece she made for the installation, she incorporated the red floral sáanii scarves that she said are ubiquitous in Indigenous nations across North America.
“Everyone’s grandma wears those scarves,” said Wood, who works as a software engineer and sews clothing as a hobby.
Wood explained that sáanii is a Diné word for “woman,” or “older woman.” She said the scarves are Eastern European but, through trading posts, spread to reservations and pueblos.
“It’s become something where, if you’re Diné or if you’re Pueblo or from other Indigenous nations around North America, you recognize that and you identify with that as a cultural thing,” Wood said. “I thought that really embodied the theme of multiculturalism.”
Gomez Chavez said the installation, which weighs around 3,000 pounds between the piece itself and the base that supports it, was completed in about two months and the hope was to put it in place in October.
The size of the piece and the fact it would be displayed on an active construction site complicated matters, and Gomez Chavez said planned installs were canceled three times before it finally went up last week.
The artists and White said they’re delighted with how the piece turned out.
“The idea that [Gomez Chavez] wanted to present this piece as an homage made perfect sense to us, and we were enthusiastic to participate,” White said. “Logistical challenges aside, it was a very fruitful collaboration.”
While there were frustrations in the stop-and-go process, Gomez Chavez said support from the community and his family helped him push through.
To complete the installation, Gomez Chavez raised $5,000 from about 30 donors and received $1,000 from Littleglobe, a local nonprofit that supports community engagement projects in New Mexico.
He said the city of Santa Fe’s Arts and Culture Department paid for crane services and the museum offered to pay for the transportation of the piece.
In addition to the mural, Gomez Chavez said the installation is dedicated to the memory of Tigre Mashaal-Lively, a queer Santa Fe artist, dancer and activist who spoke up for the Black and transgender communities.
Mashaal-Lively, who died in October, donated funds and materials for the sculpture and was an inspiration to Gomez Chavez. The installation in front of the museum is within a block of Mashaal-Lively’s The Solacii, a 21-foot sculpture depicting a figure in a cloak with its arms reaching out that is meant to be a symbol of solace and shelter.
“For me, it’s a very personal work because it’s an homage to somebody who was not originally from Santa Fe but was doing so much that spoke volumes to moving other people,” Gomez Chavez said.
Gomez Chavez said he hopes to find a long-term home for the installation following its two months in front of the museum, a time he’ll spend in Puebla, Mexico, on an artist residency. He said he envisions the possibility of different banners with new images displayed in the center of the steel frame to explore other ideas of multicultural identity.
Noting the muddled process of determining how the city should proceed following the destruction of the Soldiers’ Monument on the Plaza in 2020, he said he’s relieved his piece is finally up for the public to see.
“I’m not happy about the fact that the mural is gone, but I think compromise and working together is the ultimate goal in moving forward,” Gomez Chavez said. “That means that we’re not going to be completely happy with the end result, but that we can actually look each other in the face and know that we can see eye to eye on some things and that we can create something.
“Let’s find a way that we can continue moving forward together. That sounds really hippie-dippie to say, but I think that’s something that’s really needed more and more.”