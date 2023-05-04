An eye-catching pop of color stands out in front of the long beige wall of the New Mexico Museum of Art Vladem Contemporary, serving as a temporary memorial to the mural that spanned the space on Guadalupe Street for more than 40 years.

The 15-foot-tall, 16-foot wide mixed media art piece of steel and fabric titled Ode to the Multi-Cultural Mural (La Guadalupana) was installed last week inside the construction site of the museum after months of delays and will be in place through the first week of July. An image of La Virgen de Guadalupe — the brown-skinned, mixed-Indigenous patroness of the Americas — is depicted in the middle of a bright Navajo sáanii floral scarf design, with the stretched fabric piece displayed between forged steel roses that climb up the outer frame.

Artists Hernan Gomez Chavez and Carrie Wood are part of the grassroots coalition Keep Santa Fe Multicultural that was formed in 2020 in an effort to preserve the 125-foot Multi-Cultural mural on the former Halpin State Archives building. The mural depicted people of different cultures, well-known landmarks of Northern New Mexico, scenes of the development of the region and slices of local life.

Matt Dahlseid is a digital enterprise producer and outdoors writer for the Santa Fe New Mexican.

