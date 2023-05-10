Law enforcement is investigating an Instagram threat involving the use of a weapon against public schools in New Mexico, including in Santa Fe.

The parent of one Santa Fe public school student sent The New Mexican a copy of what they said is the Instagram message, which says there is a shooting planned at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

The Instagram message reads in part "when y'all die it's sure gonna be funny. ... I'll see you guys in the afterlife after that bomb goes off. Stay away from the school if you want to live."

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Recommended for you