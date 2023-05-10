Law enforcement is investigating an Instagram threat involving the use of a weapon against public schools in New Mexico, including in Santa Fe.
The parent of one Santa Fe public school student sent The New Mexican a copy of what they said is the Instagram message, which says there is a shooting planned at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Instagram message reads in part "when y'all die it's sure gonna be funny. ... I'll see you guys in the afterlife after that bomb goes off. Stay away from the school if you want to live."
Santa Fe Police Department Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said in an interview his office started receiving calls about the threat Tuesday night. He said the department sent police officers to schools in Santa Fe as a precaution.
He said the message appeared to be aimed at pubic schools across the state but said Santa Fe High School was mentioned in one threat.
"We have extra staff at the schools and are monitoring the situation," Valdez said. "We are taking it seriously until we find out whether it is a hoax."
Valdez said his department is working with the FBI on the investigation.
Cody Dynarski, spokesperson for Santa Fe Public Schools, said in an interview the district also began to get calls about the threat late Tuesday night.
The district did not close or lock down any schools as a result of the threat, he said.
"Everything is operating as normal," he said Wednesday morning.
The state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management released a statement Wednesday indicating threats had been made against students from several New Mexico school districts. The statement specifically mentions that a student in Roswell "received a social media message stating that an attack on the school was imminent," and says similar messages have been reported across the state.
"[DHSEM] is coordinating information from local law enforcement and the FBI who are investigating the cause of the threats but currently, they are not considered credible," the news release says.
Instagram threats against schools are becoming increasingly common, including in New Mexico. Several districts, including Farmington, Roswell and Albuquerque, have received similar threats in the past few months. Several area schools also received hoax shooting threats in February, part of a wave of similar false threats against schools nationwide around that time.