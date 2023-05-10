051023_ThreatNMSchools-rgb.jpg

Santa Fe police cars are parked outside of Santa Fe High School on Wednesday afternoon. Law enforcement officers are investigating an Instagram threat against public schools in New Mexico, including in Santa Fe.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

Law enforcement officers are investigating an Instagram shooting threat against public schools across New Mexico, including in Santa Fe.

The parent of one Santa Fe Public Schools student sent The New Mexican a copy of what they said is the Instagram message, which said there was a shooting planned at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"When y'all die it's sure gonna be funny. ... I'll see you guys in the afterlife after that bomb goes off," the message read in part. "Stay away from the school if you want to live."

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

