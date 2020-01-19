The New Mexico Legislature's 30-day session begins at noon Tuesday. Contrary to popular mythology, chaos will reign for only part of that time.
Plenty of strategy and deal-making will figure into the frenzy of debating complex legislation and approving a state budget of more than $7 billion.
For starters, Democrats who control both houses of the Legislature have a plan on how to proceed with their proposal to legalize recreational cannabis.
That bill squeaked through the House of Representatives last year on a 36-34 vote, then died in the Senate. Ten Democrats in the House joined all 24 Republicans in voting against it.
Most Democrats who opposed the bill represent tribal lands or parts of the state where drug addiction, alcoholism and intoxicated drivers are overwhelming problems.
House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, told me he doesn't want to burn a lot of time on the marijuana measure this year. He said Democrats will start the bill in the Senate, knowing it has less chance there than in the House.
Egolf's chamber can tackle a hundred other bills while it becomes clear whether the proposal for recreational marijuana has legs in the Senate.
Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, is carrying the cannabis proposal in his chamber. It will be a tough job.
A voting bloc in his own party is leery of legalizing another intoxicant. Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, is among the skeptical lawmakers.
He sponsored the bill last year that decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana statewide. Many cities in New Mexico already had done so.
"This passage further undermines any argument of persons going to prison or bogging down the criminal justice system for small personal uses," Cervantes said. "It is now akin to a traffic citation with a fine paid."
Cervantes also said California's legalization of recreational marijuana is cause for worry.
"Legalization there has not had the intended or promised outcomes. Instead, the black market has exploded," he said.
Ortiz y Pino's proposal is Senate Bill 115. Rep. Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque, has introduced a companion measure, House Bill 160.
The debate over recreational marijuana might end up being no more than a sideshow for part of the next month. There will be others.
A few regulars at the Capitol keep track of the most prominent clichés in legislative debates. These are their bottom three:
• "Let's not let the perfect be the enemy of the good." — Spoken by a defensive bill sponsor who claims any attempt to amend his proposal will ruin it.
• "This gives us another tool in our toolbox." — Only legislators with callouses on their hands should be able to be this trite.
• "This is a simple bill." — Legislators eager to stifle debate use this one all the time, even when they're carrying an impenetrable proposal on water policy that runs 195 pages.
One of the best parts of the New Mexico Legislature is that anyone can attend committee hearings to speak for or against a bill.
One of the worst parts is that legislators can hold the most controversial hearings in rooms only a bit larger than the custodian's closet.
A heated debate on reinstating the death penalty once raged in the smallest committee room. It held about 70 people. Another 150 who wanted to attend stood in hallways for hours.
Hot topics that will draw a crowd are easy to identify. Bills on firearms, animal trapping and limiting interest rates charged by storefront lenders always attract large audiences.
Yet legislative leaders rarely plan for a high turnout by moving these meetings to more spacious quarters.
It's an inconvenience for the staff to shift name placards and packets of information to a different meeting room. But lawmakers, so fond of calling the Capitol "the people's house" when they're politicking, ought to remember those famous words during sessions.
Another historic deficiency also can be corrected by lawmakers. In many years, members of the Senate Finance Committee have slipped into the office of a high-ranking staff member to discuss amendments to the state budget.
These discussions belong in the open. There is no reason for any maneuverings on public spending to be done in a back room.
This is an election year, which can mean more absenteeism than usual during the legislative session. Lawmakers running for a different office tend to flee for campaign events instead of attending to business.
Legislative leaders ought to publicly announce these departures rather than granting excused absences, as though someone is ill.
Complaints aside, the Legislature has a few dozen hard workers among its 112 members. Two who stand out are Reps. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, and Jim Townsend, R-Artesia. They might get tired, but they never show it.
They're in a tough business. Few jobs are more demanding than that of a state legislator working long days against deadlines that can strangle good ideas and allow bad ones to become law.
Being bottled up in the pressure cooker of the Capitol reminds me of a saying prisoners have: Thirty days — short if you don't have to do it, long if you do.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.