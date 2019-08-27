Inpatient therapy ordered for teen in fatal Santa Fe shooting

A state district judge sentenced a Santa Fe teen who shot and killed his mother’s boyfriend during a domestic dispute to two years’ probation Tuesday and ordered him to complete a treatment plan at an inpatient adolescent treatment center during that time.
Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ordered Hunter Woods, 16, be kept in custody until a bed opens up at the Sequoyah Adolescent Treatment Center in Albuquerque, then eventually move into a “transitional living” program.
Woods’ attorney, Keren H. Fenderson, argued against the boy being sent to an inpatient facility, saying the terms of his plea agreement with prosecutors call for him to have a suspended sentence of one to two years.
“The court is talking about having him in a lockdown treatment facility,” she said. “To me, that’s not much different than a commitment.”
Fenderson said the psychologist who evaluated Woods found him empathetic and said he would be amenable to treatment.
But Sommer said the boy’s presentence evaluation recommended commitment for him — despite his plea agreement — and she did not want him to return to his mother’s home, where both he and his mother had been the victims of domestic violence.
“Dysfunction breeds dysfunction,” the judge said. “He needs to get away from that.”
Woods shot his mother’s boyfriend, Ricardo Magana, at their apartment just after midnight April 29, according to reports from the time.
His mother called 911 and said Magana, 39, had tried to attack her with a bat. Her son had intervened, shooting Magana in the abdomen with a shotgun, according to a Santa Fe Police Department affidavit for a search warrant in the case.
Magana was still alive when police arrived. He said he had heard a noise downstairs and a “black male” shot him, according to the affidavit.
Woods fled in his mother’s car, but he was arrested about a week later. Magana died May 19 at University of New Mexico Hospital.
Woods originally was charged with murder, but the charges were later downgraded to voluntary manslaughter.
The teen pleaded guilty last week to two counts of unlawful possession of a handgun by a minor as part of an agreement with state prosecutors that called for him to receive a two-year suspended commitment — meaning he wouldn’t be sent to a detention facility at initial sentencing but could be locked up for up to two years should he violate probation.
Fenderson said that when she and Woods entered into the plea agreement with prosecutors, they had envisioned him going home with his mother after Tuesday’s hearing.
But Sommer said a presentence evaluation indicated Woods needs intensive treatment, including trauma-based therapy. But because the plea agreement called for a suspended sentence, the judge said she would craft her own sentence in order to make sure Woods gets that treatment.
“You have a lot of trauma and grief about this,” the judge told Woods, adding he’d learned a lot of bad habits and observed gang violence and other activities he shouldn’t have seen.
Police said Woods was possibly connected to two other shooting incidents in the week he was at large following Magana’s shooting.
No one was reported injured in either of those incidents, though one vehicle was damaged with bullets. No charges have been filed.
No one from Magana’s family attended Tuesday’s hearing, though prosecutors provided letters to the judge written by his family members.
Woods’ mother, Eliana Gee — visibly pregnant with who she said is Magana’s child, left her son’s sentencing hearing alone and distraught.
On the street outside the courthouse, she criticized how the case was handled, but she also said she felt badly for bringing Magana around her son.
“I put him in this situation,” she said. “I knew how Ricardo was, and I made the mistake of bringing him around.”
Gee said Woods is a “good child.”
“I understand he needs treatment,” she said. “But it’s not that he’s a bad child.”
Gee expressed frustration with the services available to victims of domestic violence. She said she’d tried to leave Magana before but couldn’t find an open bed at a battered women’s shelter at that time and found it difficult to get assistance at another treatment center because the caseworkers were so overloaded.
“I wish the places that are supposed to be helping would actually help,” she said, claiming that if she had been the one injured the night of Magana’s shooting, no one would have cared.