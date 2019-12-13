Traffic lights at a busy north-side Santa Fe intersection that croaked on Thanksgiving might not be working again until around Christmas.
Traffic signals at St. Francis and Alamo drives — where thousands of motorists pass through daily — went out during the Thanksgiving Day snowstorm more than two weeks ago and have been largely inoperable since.
“It was a really wet snowstorm, so the moisture got into our conduit and corroded several of our wires,” John Romero, director of the city’s Engineering Division, said Friday. “Because of that, the wires weren’t communicating with the signal… We were luckily able to find enough wire to at least get the flashing red light to work.”
For now, drivers approaching from all directions are confronted with stop signs and must take turns getting through the intersection.
Kristine Mihelcic, the city’s constituent and council services director, said the traffic signal is more than 30 years old, making it more difficult to repair.
“If this was a newer intersection, they would be able to pull the wire and get it functional ASAP,” she said. “The age of this intersection is causing a little bit of complexity for us.”
Mihelcic and Romero said city crews unsuccessfully tried to repair the traffic lights Thanksgiving Day and the days that followed.
“They were out there intermittently [the day after Thanksgiving] due to other knock-downs in the area because of the storm,” Romero said. “They were tending to those, but during that time, they were trying to get the signal to work. In our signal systems, we oftentimes have spare wires that we can use. They were trying to hook up those spare wires to get the signal to work, but a good majority of the wires in that system were corroded to the extent to where we couldn’t use them.”
Romero said a large part of the delay in repairing the signal stemmed from the need to secure a contractor to perform the work of boring underneath St. Francis, part of a federal highway that runs north-south through Santa Fe.
“We’re going to bore in brand new conduit and pull brand new wiring,” he said. “We don’t have the equipment to do that, so we need to contract out for that work.”
The need to order parts also contributed to the delay.
“We have a process that we have to work through,” Mihelcic said. “Everyone has been trying to work really hard to get this fixed.”
Romero said the easiest way to repair the traffic signal would be to trench, but trenching isn’t a good option on a busy roadway like St. Francis.
“Since this a highly traveled road, that would impede traffic quite a bit, so what we’re going to do is bore underneath the lanes,” he said. “There’s a boring machine that sits on the side of the road, and it basically drills a hole underneath the road that we slip conduit through. It minimizes our effect on traffic operations.”
The broken signal sparked complaints to the city and on social media.
“Can someone please ask the city when the freaking light coming into Santa Fe … is going to be fixed?” Deborah Lewis wrote Thursday on Facebook. “Since most people don’t know what a [four-way] stop means, a disaster is just minutes away.”
At least one person, though, prefers the situation because it slows traffic coming downhill into Santa Fe from the north.
“It makes everyone coming in on the highway (U.S. 84/285) actually slow down, which makes St. Francis less of a race track,” Katrina McGarrah wrote in response to Lewis’ Facebook post. “The speeds people went through that intersection before was way more of an accident waiting to happen.”
Mihelcic said the city has received a number of calls about the broken light.
“A lot of residents that have called or inquired, we let them know we’re aware of it and that we’re working to fix it, and everyone has been really receptive to that,” she said. “Of course, this is an intersection in Santa Fe that a lot of people travel, so we are working to get it up and going as soon as possible.”
Romero said the traffic signal, the last one encountered by drivers heading north on St. Francis, is expected to be repaired before or around Christmas.
“We’re hoping to begin work on this next Tuesday or Wednesday,” he said, adding that the contractor is “looking to get it done within about eight days if everything goes smoothly.”
Romero said “the most notable delays” have occurred during the afternoon or evening commutes.
“I can definitely understand any frustration from the traveling public,” he said. “But we definitely appreciate their patience. We’re trying our hardest to get through this and get this thing repaired as soon as we can.”
