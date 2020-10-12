The Inn of the Governors temporarily closed Thursday after five housekeeping staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The shutdown came just three days after the hotel’s Del Charro restaurant closed for the second time in three days for five coronavirus cases among three kitchen staff and two front-of-house staff.
The 10 cases on the property equals the most at any one Santa Fe business.
General manager Sam Gerberding said the 100-room hotel had 12 rooms filled Wednesday night and anticipated just over 20 Thursday night. He called current and pending guests and rebooked them at other hotels.
Gerberding said he has been working closely with state Environment Department and Department of Health officials to follow the state’s checklist to reopen businesses following positive coronavirus cases.
“If the stars align correctly and we get no more positive cases, we hope to reopen on Oct. 19,” Gerberding said.
