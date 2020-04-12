New Mexico entered into a settlement agreement in February that was expected to end a 40-year-old civil case prompting some of the most significant prison reforms in state history.
But late Friday, attorneys representing prisoners filed a motion accusing Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and her administration of failing to comply with a part of the settlement calling for “good time” credits — incentives for good behavior that can lead to early release — to be awarded to inmates housed in overcrowded facilities.
The motion, filed in U.S. District Court, seeks an emergency order against the state. It alleges the state is continuing to incarcerate 12 people who should have been released, has failed to meet the deadline to provide the good time incentives to at least 16 inmates and has refused, with no explanation, to offer the benefits to inmates serving in-house parole.
The lawsuit also names seven inmates who could be released in the next 10 days and might miss out on the good time benefits.
“While this harm is serious under any situation, it is even more severe considering the current COVID-19 outbreak,” the motion says. “The inmates seeking relief are housed in an overcrowded prison system where social distancing is impossible.”
Neither the Department of Corrections nor the Governor’s Office could be reached to comment on the allegations.
The motion asks U.S. Magistrate Kirtan Khalsa to require the state to release inmates entitled to good time credits that have made them eligible for release; add the credits to parole periods for former inmates who missed out on the benefits; and offer the credits to qualifying inmates on in-house parole. The motion also asks the judge to order the state to explain why it has failed to follow the settlement.
The Duran Consent Decree was signed in 1980 in the wake of a bloody uprising at the Penitentiary of New Mexico south of Santa Fe to settle a civil rights lawsuit filed by onetime inmate Dwight Duran. In 1991, the book-length decree was replaced with a new agreement that vacated most of its provisions, but not those that restricted overcrowding in the state’s prisons.
Litigation was reopened in 2015, when lawyers for prisoners accused the state of violating the decree by adding bunks in single cells at a state prison in Grants.
The settlement agreement Khalsa approved in February required regular visits by an exterminator and barred the Corrections Department from filling facilities to greater than 120 percent of capacity and from punishing inmates for reporting sexual assaults, among other things.
One part of the agreement was to provide “one month’s worth” of good time credits to inmates housed in four facilities. Inmates who have assaulted a staff member and those with less than 45 days of time left to serve since Feb. 14 were excluded.
The state had 30 days to award the good time, which inmates’ attorneys said was March 15.
“One month’s worth” of good time credit means different amounts of time for different offenders.
- For inmates confined for a serious violent offense, a month’s worth of credit is four days.
- For a person convicted of a nonviolent offense, it’s 30 days.
- For an inmate who has been paroled and is incarcerated on allegations of a new felony offense or who has absconded, it’s four days.
- For an inmate who was paroled and was then incarcerated for another reason, that could be eight days of credit or up to 30 days.
Hope Salazar, inspector general at the state Department of Corrections, said in an affidavit a 30-day award releases an inmate 15 days sooner, a four-day award releases an inmate two days sooner and an eight-day award releases an inmate four days earlier.
